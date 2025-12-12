WA floods: Dozens rescued while stranded in homes, vehicles

By Ryan Nguyen Seattle Times

Rescue crews saved dozens of people Thursday as historic flooding and heavy rains swept through Western Washington.

Those living near the Snohomish and Skagit rivers face the brunt of record flooding described as potentially “catastrophic” by the National Weather Service.

“This situation is dynamic and dangerous,” Snohomish County Fire District No. 4 Chief Don Waller said in an email to The Seattle Times. “The situation can rapidly change from what was previously experienced to something much worse without notice.”

Skagit County officials told everyone living within the Skagit River’s 100-year flood plain to evacuate to high ground immediately. Across Washington, about 100,000 people are expected to evacuate, Gov. Bob Ferguson’s office said Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Washington National Guard have also been deployed to Skagit County.

Rescue efforts in eastern King County

Eastside Fire & Rescue crews have saved about 20 people trapped in homes or vehicles over the past two days, spokesperson Catherine Imboden said.

Most of those rescue efforts happened in Snoqualmie and North Bend, though the department also saved two people from a Whidbey Island home via helicopter. Meanwhile, Carnation and Duvall are completely surrounded by floodwaters and are now essentially islands, Imboden said.

A video posted by Eastside Fire & Rescue captured a suspenseful helicopter rescue Wednesday in Fall City. As a helicopter hovers above the swift waters of the Snoqualmie River, rescuers use a long rope to slowly pull up one of two people trapped by the floodwaters.

Eastside Fire & Rescue covers Sammamish, Issaquah, Carnation, Woodinville and other areas.

Snohomish County

Dozens of people in Snohomish County were rescued Thursday as the Snohomish River rose to its highest water level in decades.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue officials said it had saved 26 people since 8 a.m. Thursday, while Snohomish County Fire District No. 4 said it rescued 25 people so far.

Snohomish County Fire District No. 4 rescue crews used an inflatable kayak to evacuate five adults, a child, three dogs and three cats from flooded homes early Thursday morning, KIRO reported.

Waller said in an email to The Times that most of his department’s rescues have involved people trapped in their homes, particularly those who believed they could “weather out the storm.”

“Then the event becomes worse than their previous experiences, or lasts longer, and it is too late to evacuate because of the dangers involved,” wrote Waller, adding that he recommends people to evacuate proactively.

Waller also said the department has rescued people from cars who attempted to drive through flooded streets but became stranded.

The Snohomish River reached a preliminary 33.57 feet early Thursday morning.

Pierce County

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, collaborating with the Pierce County sheriff’s office, has made more than two dozen rescue efforts, the fire department posted on X.

Residents in certain areas of Orting, a city in central Pierce County, were told they can return to their homes after an evacuation order was lifted Thursday evening.

Orting is surrounded by the Puyallup and Carbon rivers. Orting residents who live near Williams Boulevard Northwest, Mellinger Avenue Northwest, Stone Street Northwest and a spot on the east side of Daffodil Avenue were told to evacuate under a level 3 “GO NOW” order.

Orting officials also lifted a level 2 “BE SET” notice for those living near the High Cedars Golf Course, the Leach Road loop and the 177th Street East and Patterson Road East area, according to a post on X from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The Puyallup River’s rise led to Puyallup officials closing several roads Thursday and issuing a flood warning for the city. Residents of two apartment complexes on the river were also told to evacuate immediately.

In Sumner, located in northern Pierce County, police told residents of the Rainier Manor Mobile Home Park to evacuate as soon as possible.

Skagit County

About 300 members of the Washington National Guard traveled to Skagit County to assist with flood relief efforts.

Washington Military Department Communications Director Karina Shagren said that the guard will focus on filling sandbags and directing evacuating residents away from closed roads.

Skagit County has really been the greatest need,” Shagren said, “so we will fall under their command. The way in which we are utilized will depend on what Skagit County needs.

About 100 guard members traveled to Marysville on Wednesday and are now in Skagit County. Another 200 members will arrive Thursday afternoon or evening, Shagren said, and the guard has additional members on standby. The guard rescued a person stranded on the roof of a vehicle in Skagit County Thursday morning.

Throughout Western Washington

Rescue crews also saved an 87-year-old woman, her caregiver and her cat Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Kittitas County sheriff. Floodwaters from the Yakima River had surrounded her home near Easton.

On Monday and Tuesday, crews throughout Western Washington rescued at least 17 people, along with several dogs and cats.

Avoid closed roads, driving through water

Authorities warned the public to avoid closed roads and to not drive through floodwaters, no matter how shallow they appear to be. Eastside Fire & Rescue said crews have saved several people who had attempted to do so.

“The water is moving, there is debris, and we urge you to stay home,” the agency posted on X.