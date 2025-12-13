2 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Brown University

By Flint McColgan and Joe Dwinell Boston Herald Boston Herald

BOSTON – Two are dead and another eight are wounded following a mass shooting at the engineering building at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. The university’s chief of police says it remains “a fluid situation” as authorities search for the suspect.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley confirmed in a press conference a little after 6:30 p.m. that two people were confirmed dead following the shooting that was first reported to authorities at around 4:05 p.m. Saturday. He said the situation remains “in early hours” and that the victim numbers may change as the investigation continues.

While the university initially reported around 5 p.m. that a suspect was in custody, it retracted that in a 5:11 p.m. update. Smiley said that the person thought to be involved was later determined to not be involved. Authorities continue to search for a suspect.

“There’s a shelter in place in effect for the greater Brown University area. If you live on or near Brown’s campus, we are encouraging you to stay home and stay inside,” Smiley said.

“If you’re home at this time we would encourage you not to return to your homes until the shelter in place has been lifted,” Smiley continued, going on to commend the local law enforcement and fire response and thanking regional emergency agencies that provided mutual aid.

Brown University Chief of Police Rodney Chatman, who also serves as university vice president of public safety, said responders were still dealing with “a very fluid” “dynamically involving” situation. He encouraged anyone who had any information about the shooting to reach out and report that information to authorities.

Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee said that he has marshaled the resources of the state to assist now that “the unthinkable has happened.” He said he has been in contact with the White House as well as regional counterparts including Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey.

President Donald Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the FBI was on scene and assisting local and regional efforts. Mayor Smiley confirmed the ATF was also assisting.

“We know there is a lot of fear and concern and uncertainty in the community right now,” a 6:33 p.m. post from the university stated. “Law enforcement is actively working to identify the deceased victims, and the hospital personnel also are working to identify those transported to the hospital.”

They asked that anyone who was in the Barus & Holley engineering building, where the shooting took place, to contact police.

A sheltering student speaks





A Brown student sheltering in place in a dorm told the Herald he knows someone shot, helicopters are overhead and “gun violence in America is real.”

Shane, who asked that his last name remain anonymous, said the university is texting and posting updates, but he said a normal Saturday has turned into a horror show.

“Sirens are all over campus and we’re all talking about those shot. The person I know shot is all right,” he added. “We’re not the first campus locked down and we won’t be the last. I’ve got to hope this will lead to some type of change.”

The student added it’s finals time and to have a double-fatal shooting on an Ivy League campus is difficult to comprehend. Yet, he added “students are helping each other.”

Federal response





President Trump confirmed that the school was also receiving a federal response, with the FBI on the scene as of 5:44 p.m.

“I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene,” Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

“God bless the victims and the families of the victims!” Trump continued.

Patel confirmed in an X post that “personnel are on the scene and assisting this evening after the shooting at Brown University and we will provide all capabilities necessary.

“Please pray for all those involved. We will update with more information as we are able,” he continued.

The Boston FBI said it “is assisting our law enforcement partners in Rhode Island with any and all available resources, including evidence response, investigative and tactical support, as well as victim assistance.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately,” the statement continued.

Initial reports





“There’s an active shooter near Barus & Holley Engineering,” the Brown University Emergency Information system posted at 4:22 p.m. Saturday, the first of multiple alerts. “Lock doors, silence phones and stay stay hidden until further notice.”

The university confirmed just after 6 p.m. that “multiple shooting victims” had been transported to local hospitals.

The Providence Police Department also said that there were “multiple people shot” in the area and advised people to shelter in place or at least avoid the university area as the scene remains active.

The Brown University Department of Public Safety further gave directions on how to respond to the emergency situation: “Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself.”

Just before 5:30 p.m., the university reported that more gunshots were reported on Governor Street, a few blocks from campus, a claim they later said was “unfounded.”

Providence Police and other emergency services in Providence are also on the scene. Ambulances lined Thayer and Angell streets, which run through the campus.

“There is currently heavy Providence Police and Fire presence on Hope Street near Brown University,” the Providence Police Department wrote on X. “Please exercise caution and avoid this area until further notice.”

The location





Barus & Holley is a campus building housing the university’s School of Engineering and Physics Department. The seven-story, 220,000-square-foot building houses 117 laboratories, 150 offices, 15 classrooms, 29 laboratory classrooms and three lecture halls, according to an information sheet hosted on the university’s website.

The Ivy League school was on the second day of its final exams week, according to the academic calendar.

The university said that senior leadership have “convened in emergency command to mobilize ongoing response and support for our community.”

“We are establishing support for our community and families,” the university statement continued. “We have been and continue to be very grateful to law enforcement and emergency medical personnel. Please continue to take all steps to remain safe. Follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel and avoid the area.”