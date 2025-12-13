Catching up with Thomas Ford Jr: Idaho football coach talks 2025, his recruiting class, and much more

By Trevor Junt Lewiston Tribune

With his first full season now in the books, Idaho Vandals football coach Thomas Ford Jr. is shifting quickly into offseason mode, conducting exit meetings, signing commits, working the transfer portal and looking to rebuild part of his coaching staff.

In a recent conversation with the Lewiston Tribune, Ford went through multiple topics – from the disappointing 2025 season, his 2026 recruiting class, the upcoming transfer portal, recent staff changes and a look ahead:

Staff changes

Nearly three weeks ago, the Vandals mutually parted ways with offensive coordinator Matt Linehan and let go of running backs coach Lance Dunbar and defensive line coach Tevita Finau.

Ford said one main issue stood out with his offense in 2025.

“Leadership. Leadership, that is the biggest thing, especially at the coordinator position,” Ford said. “Coordinating the offense is so much more than just calling plays on Saturday. Obviously, we’re in a results-based business, and we didn’t have great results. … And so, I think obviously the results matter, but leadership was more of the issue. But (I) just really want someone that can lead the staff and the entire offense, as opposed to just call plays on Saturday.”

Ford said he plans to bring back an offensive philosophy more in line with his predecessor, Jason Eck, and believes a new coordinator will be key.

“I want to be a multiple system, but I want a system. A way that we can get out of bad looks, a way that we can change the play at the line of scrimmage,” Ford said. “And again, I want more than just a culmination of plays. I want a system that can be multiple, that can really adapt to the talent that we have in a given year, and one that’s very easy to understand and easy to learn.”

He said in the era of the transfer portal, the chance to hold on to players for four to five years is rare, so it should be a system that is easy to understand so players can play fast on Saturdays.

Ford said Idaho had interviewed five different coaches for the offensive coordinator position and has narrowed it down to two applicants. Ford said the hire will be announced no later than Christmas.

A defensive line coach has already been chosen, but the plan is to announce him publicly after the hire of the OC.

As for a running backs coach, Ford said he’ll work with the new offensive coordinator to come up with candidates.

2026 recruiting

According to 247sports.com, the 2026 Idaho recruiting class was the best in the Big Sky Conference and second-best in the FCS.

That standing could move up as Sacramento State players are likely to depart after head coach Brennan Marion left the school to become the Colorado offensive coordinator. Sac State had the highest-rated FCS recruiting class, but the Hornets will no longer be in the Big Sky starting next season.

According to UI and Ford, the 2026 recruiting class is the best in the school’s history. The class ranks No. 113 in all of college football, according to 247Sports, one spot ahead of Nebraska in the Big Ten.

Ford said that this happened for a simple reason – relationship building.

“I think it happened because we have a really good vision for what we want this place to be,” Ford said. “And I think we have coaches on this staff and a head coach that cares about relationships. A lot of these players I personally have relationships with – for some of them four years – so just these guys, seeing my face, especially in the Northwest, seeing my face every year, the last four years, and continuing to build relationships with them is huge.”

Ford says athletic measurables that jump off the charts aren’t the first thing that Idaho is looking for in a new recruit. Rather, it’s the character of the athlete.

“We’re looking for high-character guys, guys that work really hard,” Ford said. “Work ethic is a major point of emphasis for us. If we have guys that are super talented but don’t work hard, I’ll move on. I’d much rather take a guy that might not quite have the top-end athleticism, but I know what I’m getting every time, and can be consistent.

“And so that high-character piece, love for football and academics is really something that we hold to a very high standard, and something that’s very important in our process.”

In working the upcoming transfer portal, Ford said he’ll likely pick his spots. While he’s confident in the core nucleus of the team, he said there are spots he might target with transfers. Last week, two defensive players – edge Matyus McLain and linebacker Will Cornelson – entered the portal, but if Ford decides to find replacements, he wouldn’t bring any player from a Power 4 school that doesn’t have playing experience, he said.

When Ford was asked about any message he had for other players who were thinking about leaving the program, he said he’d be open with them about their options.

“And so just making sure that the two reasons you should ever leave Idaho … should be to get paid significant money at the FBS level, or you’re not playing enough (so) you want to transfer down to a lower level to get more playing time,” Ford said. “And so that’s been my message to our guys, is making sure they fully evaluate their situation, and if they’re in one of those two situations we just discussed, I would support them in full.”