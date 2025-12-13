Colville Tribal Court clerk and her 17-year-old son stabbed to death by boyfriend, tribe says

A woman and her teenage son were stabbed to death Thursday night on the Colville Reservation, the tribe announced.

Laura Dick, 38, and her son Anthony Vieira, 17, were stabbed in their necks by Dick’s boyfriend in her home, court documents obtained by KXLY say.

The boyfriend, Damien Todd Martinez, called 911 on himself after the killing, KXLY reported. Police arrived on scene to find Martinez covered in blood. He reportedly told officers that he suspected Dick was cheating on him but had no proof.

Dick worked as the clerk for the Colville Tribal Court and leaves behind at least one other child.

“Our community is grieving deeply today after the loss of two of our own in what appears to be a senseless act of violence,” reservation chairman Jarred-Michael Erickson said in a Friday statement. He said that he grew up with Dick and remembers “her warm spirit and a smile that could truly light up any room.”

The tribal court will operate on a limited basis next week “in recognition of her service and to allow staff the time and space to grieve this sudden and painful loss.”

Vieira was a junior at Lake Roosevelt High School. Grand Coulee Dam School District Superintendent Rodriguez Broadnax said in a statement that grief counselors will be available on the school’s campus beginning Monday.

“Anthony was a bright and dedicated student who demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination. He was known for his kindness, his perseverance and the positive spirit he brought to our school community,” Broadnax’s statement reads. “His presence mattered, and he will be remembered for the impact he made on his classmates, teachers and friends.”

KXLY reported that Martinez admitted to a history of assaulting Dick. He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.