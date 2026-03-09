21-year-old man accused of throwing fiery backpack under table at Kootenai County Fairgrounds

A California man is facing arson and aggravated assault charges after deputies say he threw a backpack with accelerants in it under a table Sunday at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds and the bag caught fire, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a report at about 1:15 p.m. that a backpack exploded during a gold mining event at the fairgrounds, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies learned two vendors at the event appeared to be in an argument the day before. The son of one of the vendors on Sunday approached the other vendor and threw a backpack under the vendor’s table. The backpack caught fire and was quickly picked up and thrown outside a building, where it continued to burn.

Deputies and Coeur d’Alene police officers detained the suspect, identified as John P. Marsh, 21. No injuries were reported and the event continued.

The Spokane bomb squad and Kootenai County Fire and Rescue responded and rendered the backpack safe. Investigators located additional accelerants inside the bag that did not appear to ignite.

Marsh, of Midpines, California, was arrested on suspicion of arson, aggravated assault and obstructing a peace officer. Additional charges are possible.

The sheriff’s office, Coeur d’Alene police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.