DEA makes largest drug seizure in Eastern Washington history

The Drug Enforcement Administration made the largest drug bust in Eastern Washington history when agents this week seized about 370 pounds of narcotics and approximately $2 million in cash as part of a drug trafficking investigation in the Tri-Cities, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Washington.

Law enforcement seized over 200 pounds of methamphetamine, over 164 pounds of powdered fentanyl and over five pounds of cocaine on Tuesday from multiple locations in the Tri-Cities, according to a news release from the attorney’s office. Agents also seized about $2 million in cash and 16 firearms.

“This momentous drug seizure reflects the tireless work of our law enforcement partners to protect our communities,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Pete Serrano said in the release. “The enormous quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine seized in this case had the potential to cause devastating harm across our region. Our office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who traffic deadly drugs – especially repeat offenders who continue to endanger public safety.”

The federal search warrants were based on an ongoing drug trafficking investigation into Amador Sanchez and several co-conspirators. The investigation revealed Sanchez used several residences, including at least one residence in each of the Tri-Cities, to facilitate and conceal his alleged illegal activities, according to the release.

Sanchez was on federal supervised release stemming from a previous drug trafficking conviction, prosecutors said.

In that case, Sanchez, identified as Amador Sanchez Mendoza in court documents, was sentenced in 2013 to 15 years in federal prison for two counts of possession with intent to distribute meth, court records show. The sentence included 10 years of supervised release after his release from incarceration.

Sanchez made an initial appearance Thursday in federal court in Richland for alleged supervised release conditions related to the DEA’s ongoing investigation. A judge ordered Sanchez to remain in custody until further notice, according to court documents. His next hearing to determine whether he violated his probation is set for March 19 in Richland.

Sanchez was arrested last year after using drugs and alcohol, violating his probation conditions, according to court documents. A judge ordered that Sanchez continue serving his probation.

The investigation into the historic drug seizure is ongoing and indictments are expected, according to the release. No one has been charged yet.

“This historic seizure, the largest in the history of the Eastern District of Washington, marks significant progress toward a Fentanyl Free America,” Robert A. Saccone, special agent in charge at DEA’s Seattle Field Division, said in the release. “The extraordinary amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine removed from the Tri-Cities area would have devastated families and communities. Through strong enforcement, strategic partnerships, and increased public awareness, DEA remains unwavering in its commitment to disrupt the fentanyl supply chain and save American lives.”