Spokane’s Latino community comes together for traditional La Posada celebration

Children portraying the Virgin Mary and Joseph stand near the entrance of the West Central Community Center to kick off Latinos en Spokane’s La Posada event Saturday evening. (Monica Carrillo-Casas/The Spokesman-Review)

Children portraying the Virgin Mary and Joseph stand near the entrance of the West Central Community Center.

Behind them, a group sings, asking for shelter, while those inside respond by turning them away.

The exchange marked the beginning of Latinos en Spokane’s La Posada event, a traditional celebration in Mexico and other Latin American countries that re-enacts Mary and Joseph’s search for lodging before the birth of Jesus.

Traditionally, it takes place from Dec. 16 to 24, with prayers, food, drinks, music and often a star-shaped piñata, bringing together religious meaning, community and festive holiday traditions.

Jennyfer Mesa, executive director of the nonprofit, said the event is in its seventh year, combining the Christmas tradition of La Posada with a toy drive. This year, she said 275 children were registered to receive toys thanks to community donations.

The event also included local vendors and festive activity stations where children decorated Grinch piñatas and Christmas sugar cookies.

“Right now is just such an important time to remind folks of that procession, of seeking refuge, of coming together in community and creating spaces where people can just have fun and have some holiday cheer,” Mesa said.

She said the organization partnered with the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane to help ensure the safety of attendees, as heightened fear has spread through the community under the Trump administration.

Mesa noted at the beginning of the event that attendance appeared lower than in previous years, adding that it could be linked to ongoing immigration crackdowns. However, she anticipated it would increase as the event progressed.

Alejandra Sanders, owner of C&C Bakery, where she sells Colombian sweet and savory pastries, said this was her first time attending a Posada and that she enjoyed learning about other cultural traditions.

Sanders said that in Colombia, there is a similar tradition known as Novena de Aguinaldos, which translates to “Nine Days of Gifts.” She said the celebration centers on communal prayer and storytelling.

“It’s been beautiful seeing re-enactment and the community,” Sanders said.

Adriana and Miguel Recendez, co-owners of Raspados Coco Leche, have been participating as vendors at the annual event for the past three years.

Adriana Recendez said she has celebrated this part of Latino culture for as long as she can remember, and being part of the Spokane event allows her to stay connected to her roots while sharing the tradition with the local community.

“I love everything about this event from start to finish,” Recendez said.

“It’s a time where the community comes together, and the kids can enjoy and have fun and get Christmas gifts,” she said.