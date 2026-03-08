Profane, obscene and defamatory: These are some of Kootenai and Spokane counties’ rejected license plates in 2025
Editor’s note: The Spokesman-Review can neither confirm nor deny if the contents of this story is appropriate for younger readers, because some of the language on the following license plates is not discernable to our editors, even when crosschecked with Google or Urban Dictionary. We do not, and have never, claimed to be hip.How comfortable would you be driving around with a license plate that reads “BIGPMPN”?
What about “POOPTWN” or “Y0MAMA”?
Someone in the Inland Northwest would be.
Between raunchy nicknames and inappropriate slang terms, rejected applications for vanity license plates in Kootenai and Spokane counties in 2025 show a quirky side to government work. Under Idaho and Washington law, the requests can be rejected for a number of reasons – if the submission is offensive, derogatory, discriminatory, slanderous, vulgar, profane, sexual, misleading, hostile, insulting, violent, relates to body parts or illegal activities, doesn’t promote highway safety, exceeds the character limit, includes unusual characters and symbols, or if it has already been used.
The Washington state Department of Licensing has a team that accepts or denies license plates. If a license plate is denied, there is a process to appeal.
So how do these regulators make their determinations? Lots of Googling and use of the Urban Dictionary, said department spokesperson Christine Anthony.
If the team can’t identify the meaning of a term, the plate is submitted for a more rigorous investigative process where three different people will review and research the meaning before making a determination.
The Spokesman-Review obtained the rejected plates through a public records request last month. Rejected applications in Kootenai County include the submitter’s explanation behind the proposed plate. Spokane County did not include explanations.
While some of the meanings appear clear, others … not so much.
See if you can decipher them for yourself. The most obviously egregious ones (that we can figure out) have been removed from the lists.
Partial list of those rejected in Kootenai County
B00BIEZ – “Pet name”
42020 – “Anniversary”
B0ATNH0 – A “nickname” this person and their dad made together as an “inside joke”
4FSA8K – “For fallen servicemen of America 8000 in global war on terror”
2AFAF0 – “2nd Amendment fuss around and find out”
B0BAF – “Boba character”
370H55A – “I enjoy randomness”
AWAGGIN – “Because it’s a station wagon.”
5HT5H0W – “5th show – kids”
B00BEZ – Self-explanatory.
BOOBEES – This one is also self-explanatory.
B00BEEZ – Again, pretty self-explanatory.
BIGPMPN – Big Pimpin is this person’s favorite song.
CRDKLR – “I like it.”
BISHPLS – This person says their oldest son’s name is Bishop and that their two younger sons have names that begin with L and S.
DAG00CH – The truck’s nickname.
BEECH1 – “Name of a plane.”
BSCBTCH – “Describes me personally.”
F A F – “Fast and fun”
DMFM – “Doug’s family man initials.”
F CANCR – “Forget cancer”
BISHPLZ – “Girl please”
BLSHTG2 – Claims it’s a business name
FUCAF0 – Claims these are initials from current and deceased family members
GBCK2CA – “Go back to California”
EUTRASH – “Nickname for car cuz it’s junky”
FAF0 – “First and Final only”
FAF0 ID – “Financed automobile of finders of Idaho business”
HTNRUN – “Hit n Run”
K9BTCH – “K9 Botchee”
N0UD4H0 – “In memory of”
IICYIFY – “Inside joke”
N0FCKS – A “group”
SA – “It is short for situational awareness”
SKNYDP – “The vehicle is tan colored and is nicknamed the skinnydipper”
SWTBTTM – “Sweet Bottom”
JSHYP00 – Claims this is a nickname for the co-owner
WYTDEVL – “White Devil”
LFG ID – “Let’s Go Idaho”
LVMYH0 – “I love my Tahoe”
YUTHAH0 – “Love of the youth growing up in Idaho”
MFKN94 – “My first road king and it’s a 1994 bike.”
MYFNKIA – “My fun Kia”
SDIYBT – Claims the joke between friends is “Start digging in your boat trailer”
Partial list of those rejected in Spokane County
FATBSTD
FK 3LON
SPANK5
TIPSY
ILLEG4L
DRKPRST
1BLKOUT
WYTDVL
ILLEGAL
PI5M5L
HPRNKD
T4NG4
YAMBO
4RSON
FA-N-FO
PL4YBOY
IRA
POTABLE
BUZZN
MYJUNK
MAITAI
MYJUNC
VESP75
STOL3N
FNSLAYR
PISOS
BFG9000
KILOS
KABLOOE
FATAL
WTF
HOOLIGN
TIM2WYN
EF UW
FRU1TY
PIRO
HOTLIP5
BADRBIT
MS ZOOM
FRTY
MOSTWTD
TORCHD
JOYR1D
86FDT47
FDT
BROK3AF
BROKE4F
PUNCHES
KEFIR
POOPTWN
DRKWEB
VLKYR1
THEFEDS
SIG
PUNCH3S
1NF1D3L
INFIDEL
EGGZ
SKYGUN
DCT8R
WAR R1G
SIG3
1NFID3L
BCHBSKT
INFID3L
DABNUNU
TOPLSSZ
DAB00TY
1FASTEV
INTMD8R
2 BLUNT
PUNCH3D
SLTYGRL
PUNCHED
D3AD2M3
SAPPHIC
FKG4S
SIXX-7
4TI-V4N
WHTNITE
ROOST3R
C SPEED
ROOSTER
TITAN12
H3LPM3
UAHO
AK-74
BL4Z1NG
2ZAGS
Y0MAMA
YURMAM4
PBRL4ND
DAFOOOQ
B00BS
SIXSVN
GETJUCD