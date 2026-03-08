Profane, obscene and defamatory: These are some of Kootenai and Spokane counties’ rejected license plates in 2025

Editor’s note: The Spokesman-Review can neither confirm nor deny if the contents of this story is appropriate for younger readers, because some of the language on the following license plates is not discernable to our editors, even when crosschecked with Google or Urban Dictionary. We do not, and have never, claimed to be hip.How comfortable would you be driving around with a license plate that reads “BIGPMPN”?

What about “POOPTWN” or “Y0MAMA”?

Someone in the Inland Northwest would be.

Between raunchy nicknames and inappropriate slang terms, rejected applications for vanity license plates in Kootenai and Spokane counties in 2025 show a quirky side to government work. Under Idaho and Washington law, the requests can be rejected for a number of reasons – if the submission is offensive, derogatory, discriminatory, slanderous, vulgar, profane, sexual, misleading, hostile, insulting, violent, relates to body parts or illegal activities, doesn’t promote highway safety, exceeds the character limit, includes unusual characters and symbols, or if it has already been used.

The Washington state Department of Licensing has a team that accepts or denies license plates. If a license plate is denied, there is a process to appeal.

So how do these regulators make their determinations? Lots of Googling and use of the Urban Dictionary, said department spokesperson Christine Anthony.

If the team can’t identify the meaning of a term, the plate is submitted for a more rigorous investigative process where three different people will review and research the meaning before making a determination.

The Spokesman-Review obtained the rejected plates through a public records request last month. Rejected applications in Kootenai County include the submitter’s explanation behind the proposed plate. Spokane County did not include explanations.

While some of the meanings appear clear, others … not so much.

See if you can decipher them for yourself. The most obviously egregious ones (that we can figure out) have been removed from the lists.

Partial list of those rejected in Kootenai County

B00BIEZ – “Pet name”

42020 – “Anniversary”

B0ATNH0 – A “nickname” this person and their dad made together as an “inside joke”

4FSA8K – “For fallen servicemen of America 8000 in global war on terror”

2AFAF0 – “2nd Amendment fuss around and find out”

B0BAF – “Boba character”

370H55A – “I enjoy randomness”

AWAGGIN – “Because it’s a station wagon.”

5HT5H0W – “5th show – kids”

B00BEZ – Self-explanatory.

BOOBEES – This one is also self-explanatory.

B00BEEZ – Again, pretty self-explanatory.

BIGPMPN – Big Pimpin is this person’s favorite song.

CRDKLR – “I like it.”

BISHPLS – This person says their oldest son’s name is Bishop and that their two younger sons have names that begin with L and S.

DAG00CH – The truck’s nickname.

BEECH1 – “Name of a plane.”

BSCBTCH – “Describes me personally.”

F A F – “Fast and fun”

DMFM – “Doug’s family man initials.”

F CANCR – “Forget cancer”

BISHPLZ – “Girl please”

BLSHTG2 – Claims it’s a business name

FUCAF0 – Claims these are initials from current and deceased family members

GBCK2CA – “Go back to California”

EUTRASH – “Nickname for car cuz it’s junky”

FAF0 – “First and Final only”

FAF0 ID – “Financed automobile of finders of Idaho business”

HTNRUN – “Hit n Run”

K9BTCH – “K9 Botchee”

N0UD4H0 – “In memory of”

IICYIFY – “Inside joke”

N0FCKS – A “group”

SA – “It is short for situational awareness”

SKNYDP – “The vehicle is tan colored and is nicknamed the skinnydipper”

SWTBTTM – “Sweet Bottom”

JSHYP00 – Claims this is a nickname for the co-owner

WYTDEVL – “White Devil”

LFG ID – “Let’s Go Idaho”

LVMYH0 – “I love my Tahoe”

YUTHAH0 – “Love of the youth growing up in Idaho”

MFKN94 – “My first road king and it’s a 1994 bike.”

MYFNKIA – “My fun Kia”

SDIYBT – Claims the joke between friends is “Start digging in your boat trailer”

Partial list of those rejected in Spokane County

FATBSTD

FK 3LON

SPANK5

TIPSY

ILLEG4L

DRKPRST

1BLKOUT

WYTDVL

ILLEGAL

PI5M5L

HPRNKD

T4NG4

YAMBO

4RSON

FA-N-FO

PL4YBOY

IRA

POTABLE

BUZZN

MYJUNK

MAITAI

MYJUNC

VESP75

STOL3N

FNSLAYR

PISOS

BFG9000

KILOS

KABLOOE

FATAL

WTF

HOOLIGN

TIM2WYN

EF UW

FRU1TY

PIRO

HOTLIP5

BADRBIT

MS ZOOM

FRTY

MOSTWTD

TORCHD

JOYR1D

86FDT47

FDT

BROK3AF

BROKE4F

PUNCHES

KEFIR

POOPTWN

DRKWEB

VLKYR1

THEFEDS

SIG

PUNCH3S

1NF1D3L

INFIDEL

EGGZ

SKYGUN

DCT8R

WAR R1G

SIG3

1NFID3L

BCHBSKT

INFID3L

DABNUNU

TOPLSSZ

DAB00TY

1FASTEV

INTMD8R

2 BLUNT

PUNCH3D

SLTYGRL

PUNCHED

D3AD2M3

SAPPHIC

FKG4S

SIXX-7

4TI-V4N

WHTNITE

ROOST3R

C SPEED

ROOSTER

TITAN12

H3LPM3

UAHO

AK-74

BL4Z1NG

2ZAGS

Y0MAMA

YURMAM4

PBRL4ND

DAFOOOQ

B00BS

SIXSVN

GETJUCD