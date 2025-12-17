Jorge Polanco posts heartfelt goodbye to Mariners, Seattle fans

By Sophia Vesely Seattle Times

Veteran infielder and designated hitter Jorge Polanco sent the Seattle Mariners community a heartfelt farewell Tuesday.

Polanco, 32, signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the New York Mets, who outbid the Mariners for the free agent.

“#Godfirst. I cannot express with words how grateful me and my family are for the belief YOU had in me,” Polanco posted on Instagram after two seasons in Seattle. “First you traded for me and then you signed me when everyone else doubted me after surgery. YOU made me feel wanted and loved and I will be forever grateful for that. I became a better player and person because of YOU. YOU embraced my wife, kids, and me as one of your own…again, I will be forever grateful for that. YOU were an inspiration for me every night and I just wish we could have delivered you the trophy YOU deserve. I will always cherish my time with YOU…I will never forget these last two years because of YOU.

“YOU= Seattle Fans, Teammates, Trainers, Coaching Staff, Front Office, and Owner. I will always smile thinking of YOU all. Tridents UP! (trident emoji)”

The M’s acquired the switch-hitter before the 2024 season from the Minnesota Twins, where he spent the first 10 years of his career.

After an injury-plagued 2024 season, Polanco underwent surgery to repair a patellar tendon. He re-signed with the Mariners on a one-year, $7.75 million deal and played a pivotal role in the team’s deep postseason run.

Polanco appeared in 118 games in 2024 and hit .213 with 16 homers, a 92 OPS+ (100 is league average) and a 29.2% strikeout rate. The strikeout rate plummeted to 15.6% in 2025, and he posted a 134 OPS+ with 26 homers, an .821 OPS and a 2.6 bWAR in 138 games for a career-best season.

It was Polanco’s walkoff single against the Detroit Tigers in the 15th inning of Game 5 of the ALDS that drove in the winning run and clinched the Mariners’ first ALCS appearance since 2001.

The Mariners hoped to retain their key players from the 2025 team. After re-signing their top priority, first baseman Josh Naylor, to a five-year, $92.5 million deal, all attention turned to Polanco.

But Polanco signed with the Mets after the Mariners made a “very competitive” offer, a source told The Seattle Times.

The Mariners are exploring trade options in hopes of adding a veteran hitter.