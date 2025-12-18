Field Reports: Roads in Idaho’s upper Pack River drainage washed out

From staff reports

Federal officials are still cataloging the damage done by last week’s flooding in North Idaho, and the list of roads that are out for the time being is growing.

The Idaho Panhandle National Forests announced in a Facebook post that a pair of roads in the Pack River drainage north of Sandpoint have taken major damage and are now undrivable – roads 293 and 231. A washout on 293 contributed to a landslide that covered 231.

Agency officials believe it is likely more landslides and washouts have happened.

Other parts of the Sandpoint Ranger District also took on major damage, including the Lightning Creek Road near Clark Fork. At least one bridge is also damaged along that route. Forest Service officials are urging people to avoid the route.

The agency also said there are reports of damage on Trestle Creek Road.

Late last week, the agency reported damage in parts of the Coeur d’Alene and St. Joe river drainages and on Hayden Creek.

Washington State Parks plans First Day Hikes

If breaking a sweat on the first day of the year sounds good to you, there will be a bevy of option available.

Washington State Parks has a dozen organized First Day Hikes scheduled at parks on the east side of the state, including two at Mount Spokane State Park and one at Riverside.

The Riverside hike will go to the Trautman Conservation Area. At Mount Spokane, two separate showshoe outings are planned – one to Smith Gap, and one to the summit.

All three will begin at 9 a.m.

Hikes are also planned at Curlew, Fields Spring, Steamboat Rock and Lyons Ferry state parks, among others.

More information is available on Washington State Parks’ website.

Christmas Bird Counts have begun

Birders have already been hitting the trails to contribute to the National Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Counts, including in Cheney.

But area birders will still have a few chances to help out with the annual bird census.

The Colville Christmas Bird Count is set for Saturday. In Chewelah, birders will count on Jan. 2. The Spokane count is planned for Jan. 3.

The nationwide citizen science effort dates back to 1900. Birders count species in specific geographic circles, adding to a dataset that can be used to track the long-term health of bird populations.