Matt Liere’s hunting and fishing report for Dec. 18, 2025

Heads up: Idaho Fish and Game is inviting burbot anglers to take part in the Kootenai River Angler Science Program – an effort that helps biologists gather valuable information to make burbot fishing even better. Participating anglers can earn free swag and a raffle entry for great prizes. Pick up, fill out and return a creel packet by April 1, and whether you catch a burbot or not, be sure to complete your contact card and logbook and return the packet by the deadline. For questions or to learn more about the Kootenai River Angler Science Program, contact the Panhandle Regional Office at (208) 769-1414.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Dworshak Dam has announced seasonal closures of several recreation areas. Dent Acres will be closed to March 17, 2026. Dam View Campground, Canyon Creek Campground and Merry’s Bay Day Use Area will be closed until April 10. Big Eddy, Bruce Eddy and Freeman Creek boat ramps will remain open through the winter.

Overheard: Some anglers are concerned that stocking catchable sized trout (8+ inches) in systems supporting existing wild trout could result in negative impacts to the wild trout population due to competition for food and space. However, the lifespan of a catchable-sized trout from a hatchery is quite short in streams and rivers, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. In a study, a research team observed no impacts of stocking high densities of catchable rainbow trout on wild rainbow trout in several Idaho streams.

Tip of the week: When targeting pike in the winter, big baits (6 to 12 inches), will give you the best chance at a big fish. Dead smelt, suckers, and even saltwater baits like herring and anchovies, catch enormous pike every winter from Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Fly fishing

With the waters on the rise and high current flows, any fishable windows on the Spokane River will likely be closed out. Recent rains, snow melt, and warm temps have all contributed to poor fishing conditions.

While most of the rivers are blown out, avid fly anglers might try Fourth of July Lake or Hog Canyon. Silver Bow Fly Shop reports that smaller fish might be coaxed from Rocky Ford Creek as well.

Trout and Kokanee

WDFW planted trout in many lakes across the state before the Thanksgiving holiday. Roses Lake near Manson was one of them, and the trout fishing there remains good. Fish Lake near Lake Wenatchee is also good, and bait anglers have been catching trout 13 inches and up.

This is the time to catch big Rock Lake brown trout. Smaller browns and rainbows are being caught at the access by bank fishermen, but the larger fish are way down lake near the inlet and up against the cliffs. Throw Rapalas.

Friends trolling the edges at Lake Roosevelt found success near Porcupine Bay, dragging multicolor, J11 Rapalas 10 feet down in 35 feet of water. This lure is said to be ideal in poor weather conditions and proved good enough to land a mess of 18-inch rainbows.

Fisherman looking for big rainbow opportunities might venture out to Fourth of July Lake in Lincoln County. Limits of five fish, some exceeding 20 inches, have been taken recently for those willing to hike in. There is no launch. Powerbait or worms are the bait of choice, most effective when cast into the deeper water near the lake’s narrows. While the fishing has been great, the taste of these fish cannot be vouched for. Smoking may be your best bet.

Steelhead and Salmon

The Grande Ronde has been adversely affected by the rain, but if some drier days stick around, it may be a go by the weekend. The Snake remains fishable much longer even with the rains.

The second annual Steelhead Expo & Derby out of the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston, Idaho will run Jan. 9 to 11, 2026. This event features top-notch vendors, informative seminars, and an action-packed steelhead derby with a prize pool that keeps growing (current estimated payout based on 2025 is $7,000-plus). There will be men’s, women’s and kids’ divisions. Adult entry fee is $60, which includes a weekend expo pass. Kids fish free. Sign up online at www.steelheadexpo.com, book a guided trip with Kyrie at 208-790-2128, or call Toby Wyatt at 509-780-7969. The expo will run in the afternoons and evenings, allowing attendees to spend their mornings fishing for the big prize.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, all anglers age 15 and older must purchase a Columbia River salmon and steelhead endorsement (CRSSE) to fish recreationally for salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River and many of its Washington tributaries. Those endorsements are valid until March 31, 2026. License year 2026-27 endorsements are also available to buy now. Those are effective beginning April 1, 2026, and run through March 31, 2027. Licensed anglers fishing in the Columbia River or its Washington tributaries who are targeting species other than salmon or steelhead (e.g., sturgeon, trout, shad, walleye, or bass) do not need the CRSSE. The total cost of the endorsement after transaction and dealer fees is $8.75 for resident and non-resident anglers age 16 and older. The endorsement fee is $7.10 for 15-year-olds and resident seniors (age 70 and older). Anglers can purchase the CRSSE anywhere fishing licenses are sold.

Spiny Ray

Jigging deep in Lake Roosevelt’s Friday Bay has produced nice pan-sized walleye for those testing the recent weather conditions. Bigger swimbaits have been productive for larger fish, some exceeding 22 inches.

Other species

WDFW shellfish managers have confirmed new razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, and Mocrocks beaches from Dec. 18 to 23. Kalaloch Beach, off the northern Olympic Peninsula coast, won’t be open, as clams there remain small and low in numbers.

Hunting

Hunters hoping for a southward push of ducks continue to be disappointed. The unusually warm weather has waterfowl hung up in the north, minimizing shooting opportunities stateside. The recent winds and rains could help move the local bird population around to sheltered waters, but will remain unpredictable at best.

The deadline for Washington big game and turkey hunter reporting is Jan. 31, 2026. Hunters must submit reports before then to avoid a $10 administrative fee when purchasing 2026-27 licenses. Reports are required for tag holders regardless of whether you hunted. You can complete your hunter reporting online, or by calling WDFW licensing at 360-902-2464.

