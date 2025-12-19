Commentary: In comeback win vs. Rams, Seahawks proved they’re team to beat in NFC

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

For 51 minutes and 42 seconds Thursday, the Seattle Seahawks were exposed. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford appeared to solidify himself as the MVP favorite, fileting a surprisingly susceptible defense. Seattle’s previously formidable front failed to provide pressure, while Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua ran wild. Meanwhile, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold again melted under a magnifying glass, throwing two inexcusable interceptions. Seattle’s quest for a division title and a first-round bye seemed suddenly, convincingly canceled.

Trailing by 16 points with 8:12 left, Rashid Shaheed caught a punt at his 42-yard line.

After which, the Seahawks made my opening paragraph moot.

They converted a dizzying comeback into an unforgettable 38-37 overtime win, while sending an unmistakable message.

The Seahawks, imperfect but persevering, are the team to beat in the NFC.

That’s not all they proved.

Darnold proved he can deliver in the face of searing scrutiny. The oft-doubted 28-year-old quarterback tossed a 26-yard touchdown to tight end AJ Barner, and running back Zach Charbonnet recovered a lateral for an improbable two-point conversion that tied the score at 30-30 with 6:23 left. Darnold then completed six consecutive passes in overtime, including a 4-yard throw that Jaxon Smith-Njigba snared in the back of the end zone.

Trailing 37-36 with 3:13 left in OT, Darnold took a shotgun snap, waited for tight end Eric Saubert to uncover and unloaded the game-winning two-point conversion. After Saubert tossed the ball skyward in celebration, Darnold jumped into wide receiver Cody White’s open arms.

His final line: 22 of 34 for 270 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Granted, it’ll matter even more in the playoffs. Thursday’s rapid revival was a single step. But the point Darnold proved to his doubters transcends statistics.

“Our story has stayed the same since Day 1 with Sam. It’s everybody else that has different stories,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. “But this is the guy we watch every day. It’s the same guy every day, no matter the circumstance. He’s an ultimate competitor. He’s a phenomenal leader, and he keeps fighting. He keeps plugging away. We weren’t worried about it one bit. That’s Sam.”

The Seahawks proved their special teams can swing momentum against anyone. After Shaheed caught that punt at his 42-yard line, the former Saints speedster skirted along the left sideline for a 58-yard score. As a jolt of energy rejuvenated Lumen Field, Shaheed dropped the football and bolted to the bench.

Speaking of which: The Seahawks proved they can still make Lumen Field shake. As Saubert celebrated, fireworks burst from Lumen Field and green and blue lights blinked throughout the stadium. The Seahawks improved to 6-2 at home, where they’re hoping to stay throughout postseason play.

“Just an all-time great atmosphere and showing by our 12s,” Macdonald marveled. “With all the adversity we were dealing with throughout the game, they didn’t leave us. Not a seat was empty, given all of the circumstances. They stuck with us, and our team could feel it. It was awesome.”

A battered and beleaguered Seahawks defense proved it could still make stops, forcing four punts and a missed field-goal attempt in the Rams’ final five fourth-quarter possessions. That’s despite injuries to defensive backs Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori and Riq Woolen.

Macdonald proved he’s willing to trust his team. Rather than playing for a tie that would have secured the Seahawks a playoff berth, Macdonald opted to go for two in overtime, prioritizing the possibility of an NFC West title and a first-round bye.

But the biggest point the Seahawks proved is not as easily identifiable. It’s intangible, unyielding, an unbreakable belief.

“The resiliency, the relentlessness is there. The character of this team is there,” Macdonald said. “They have each other’s backs in all three phases. All that stuff we’ve talked about since we walked in the door is real, and they’ve earned that. Just really, really, really proud of our group. Really proud of our group. Just really, really proud.”

Given the stakes and circumstances, that pride is worth repeating. But it’s also worth emphasizing that the Seahawks haven’t won anything yet. Road games against Carolina and San Francisco stand between Seattle and its first NFC West title since 2020. They don’t hang banners for December home wins, however dramatic. From now till February, there’s work to do.

But to paraphrase former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: Can you win the game in the first 51 minutes and 42 seconds?

The Rams could not.

Fight finished. Point proven. Message sent.

“We gave up a ton of yards and a ton of points, and we’ve got to be better,” Macdonald said. “But the fight is there, and we figured out a way to win.”