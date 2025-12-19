Idaho attorney general challenges Trump stance on marijuana risk

Sarah Cutler Idaho Statesman

BOISE – Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador on Friday raised “concerns” about President Donald Trump’s Thursday executive order calling for the downgrade of marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug. The administration called for the change to increase access to marijuana for medical uses, the order said.

“The federal government’s long delay in recognizing the medical use of marijuana does not serve the Americans who report health benefits from the medical use of marijuana to ease chronic pain and other various medically recognized ailments,” the order said.

But along with attorneys general from Nebraska, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Wyoming, Labrador on Friday argued that the drug should remain classified as a Schedule I — those with no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. It was a rare public disagreement between Labrador, a Republican, and the Trump administration.

“We have seen firsthand the harm the drug has caused in our communities,” the attorneys general said in a Friday statement. “The negative impacts of expanded marijuana use, especially on children and adolescents, are worrisome. And the public policy challenges, such as the exponential increase in difficult-to-combat driving under the influence, are both significant and serious.”

The attorneys general have communicated their concerns to the Trump administration, their statement said. Damon Sidur, a spokesperson for Labrador’s office, did not immediately respond to a question about whether Labrador would consider suing the administration over the order.

“We will evaluate the order closely to determine how we can best continue to engage, protect the public health and ensure the safety of our citizens,” the attorneys’ statement said.