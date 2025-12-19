Prep roundup: Ashton Huse hits seven 3-pointers for Cheney boys; Grace Sheridan scores 21 points for Ridgeline girls in OT loss in Alaska
From staff reports
Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington. Nonleague games unless otherwise noted.
Boys
Cheney 63, Pullman 57: Ashton Huse scored 25 points with seven 3-pointers and the visiting Blackhawks (4-2) defeated the Greyhounds (6-1). Juleon Horyst scored 15 points and Kade Adderley added 10 for Cheney, which used a 20-13 fourth quarter to pull away. Gavyn Dealy led Pullman with 24 points and Cade Rogers added 20.
O’Dea 74, Mt. Spokane 60: Brian Webster scored 25 points and the Irish (5-1) defeated the visiting Wildcats (5-3). Preston Lunzer led Mt. Spokane with 14 points, Tysen Lewis added 13 and Jaden Ghoreishi had 12. The Wildcats trailed by two at halftime.
Moses Lake 73, University 59: The Mavericks (6-2) defeated the visiting Titans (4-3). Details were unavailable.
Freeman 76, Mount Vernon Christian 60: Freshman Madox Hodges scored 45 points with nine 3-pointers and The Scotties (4-2) defeated the visiting Hurricanes (3-1) in a nonleague game on Friday. Logan Schultz added 16 points for Freeman. Jake Feddema led Mount Vernon Christian with 23 points.
Lakeside 60, Omak 23: The visiting Eagles (4-3) defeated the Pioneers (1-7). Details were unavailable.
Northeast 2B
Davenport 76, St. George’s 53: Caige Colbert scored 30 points and the Gorillas (5-3, 2-1) defeated the visiting Dragons (2-5, 1-2). Bennett Wagner added 17 points for Davenport. Joe Sudlow led St. George’s with 17 points.
Chewelah 52, Newport 29: Ryen McMillin and Asher Stancil both scored 14 points and the Cougars (5-2, 1-2) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-6, 0-4). Damien Hamberg scored 9 points for Newport.
Girls
Pullman 49, Cheney 21: Grace Kuhle scored 14 points, River Sykes added nine and the Greyhounds (3-4) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (2-6). Allie Burton led Cheney with seven points.
Mead 48, Eisenhower 34: Ellie Thornton scored 11 points, Addy Wells-Morrison added 10 and the Panthers (5-0) beat the visiting Cadets (3-4). Nicole Salamanca scored eight for Eisenhower.
Wasilla (AK) 54, Ridgeline 53 (OT): Savannah Kroon scored 20 points and the Warriors (2-0) edged the visiting Falcons (5-2) in overtime. Myla Merchant added 13 points, five in overtime, for Wasilla. Grace Sheridan led Ridgeline with 21 points, Madi Crowley had 11 and Noelia Axton added 10.
Clarkston 59, Lewiston 40: Aneysa Judy scored 19 points, and the Bantams (5-1) defeated the visiting Bengals (4-5). Mia Mellinger led Lewiston with 13 points.
University 50, Moses Lake 30: The visiting Titans (4-3) defeated the Mavericks (3-5). Details were unavailable.
Post Falls 64, Mt. Spokane 54: The Trojans (4-9) defeated the visiting Wildcats (0-6). Details were unavailable.
Lakeside 66, Omak 38: The visiting Eagles (5-2) defeated the Pioneers (5-2). Details were unavailable.
Northeast 2B
Davenport 70, St. George’s 37: Glenna Soliday scored 26 points and the Gorillas (6-1, 2-1) defeated the visiting Dragons (1-6, 1-3). Claire Lothrop added 15 points for Davenport. Sarah Harbaugh led St. George’s with 12 points.
Reardan 35, Kettle Falls 19: Chasyn Waters scored 12 points and the visiting Screaming Eagles (7-1, 4-0) defeated the Bulldogs (2-6, 0-4). Wyn Edwards led Kettle Falls with 13 points.
Newport 39, Chewelah 30: Grace Parry scored 13 points and the visiting Grizzlies (3-4, 2-2) defeated the Cougars (0-3, 0-6). Grace Keck added 10 points for Newport. Jessika Davis led Chewelah with 12 points.
Colfax 50, Asotin 28: Brooke Vandenbark scored 14 points, Allie Jenkin added 11 and the visiting Bulldogs (5-2, 3-0) defeated the Panthers (2-3, 0-2). Georgia Schaefer led Asotin with nine points.