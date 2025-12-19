Prep roundup: Ashton Huse hits seven 3-pointers for Cheney boys; Grace Sheridan scores 21 points for Ridgeline girls in OT loss in Alaska

Updated Sat., Dec. 20, 2025 at 12:04 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington. Nonleague games unless otherwise noted.

Boys

Cheney 63, Pullman 57: Ashton Huse scored 25 points with seven 3-pointers and the visiting Blackhawks (4-2) defeated the Greyhounds (6-1). Juleon Horyst scored 15 points and Kade Adderley added 10 for Cheney, which used a 20-13 fourth quarter to pull away. Gavyn Dealy led Pullman with 24 points and Cade Rogers added 20.

O’Dea 74, Mt. Spokane 60: Brian Webster scored 25 points and the Irish (5-1) defeated the visiting Wildcats (5-3). Preston Lunzer led Mt. Spokane with 14 points, Tysen Lewis added 13 and Jaden Ghoreishi had 12. The Wildcats trailed by two at halftime.

Moses Lake 73, University 59: The Mavericks (6-2) defeated the visiting Titans (4-3). Details were unavailable.

Freeman 76, Mount Vernon Christian 60: Freshman Madox Hodges scored 45 points with nine 3-pointers and The Scotties (4-2) defeated the visiting Hurricanes (3-1) in a nonleague game on Friday. Logan Schultz added 16 points for Freeman. Jake Feddema led Mount Vernon Christian with 23 points.

Lakeside 60, Omak 23: The visiting Eagles (4-3) defeated the Pioneers (1-7). Details were unavailable.

Northeast 2B

Davenport 76, St. George’s 53: Caige Colbert scored 30 points and the Gorillas (5-3, 2-1) defeated the visiting Dragons (2-5, 1-2). Bennett Wagner added 17 points for Davenport. Joe Sudlow led St. George’s with 17 points.

Chewelah 52, Newport 29: Ryen McMillin and Asher Stancil both scored 14 points and the Cougars (5-2, 1-2) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-6, 0-4). Damien Hamberg scored 9 points for Newport.

Girls

Pullman 49, Cheney 21: Grace Kuhle scored 14 points, River Sykes added nine and the Greyhounds (3-4) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (2-6). Allie Burton led Cheney with seven points.

Mead 48, Eisenhower 34: Ellie Thornton scored 11 points, Addy Wells-Morrison added 10 and the Panthers (5-0) beat the visiting Cadets (3-4). Nicole Salamanca scored eight for Eisenhower.

Wasilla (AK) 54, Ridgeline 53 (OT): Savannah Kroon scored 20 points and the Warriors (2-0) edged the visiting Falcons (5-2) in overtime. Myla Merchant added 13 points, five in overtime, for Wasilla. Grace Sheridan led Ridgeline with 21 points, Madi Crowley had 11 and Noelia Axton added 10.

Clarkston 59, Lewiston 40: Aneysa Judy scored 19 points, and the Bantams (5-1) defeated the visiting Bengals (4-5). Mia Mellinger led Lewiston with 13 points.

University 50, Moses Lake 30: The visiting Titans (4-3) defeated the Mavericks (3-5). Details were unavailable.

Post Falls 64, Mt. Spokane 54: The Trojans (4-9) defeated the visiting Wildcats (0-6). Details were unavailable.

Lakeside 66, Omak 38: The visiting Eagles (5-2) defeated the Pioneers (5-2). Details were unavailable.

Northeast 2B

Davenport 70, St. George’s 37: Glenna Soliday scored 26 points and the Gorillas (6-1, 2-1) defeated the visiting Dragons (1-6, 1-3). Claire Lothrop added 15 points for Davenport. Sarah Harbaugh led St. George’s with 12 points.

Reardan 35, Kettle Falls 19: Chasyn Waters scored 12 points and the visiting Screaming Eagles (7-1, 4-0) defeated the Bulldogs (2-6, 0-4). Wyn Edwards led Kettle Falls with 13 points.

Newport 39, Chewelah 30: Grace Parry scored 13 points and the visiting Grizzlies (3-4, 2-2) defeated the Cougars (0-3, 0-6). Grace Keck added 10 points for Newport. Jessika Davis led Chewelah with 12 points.

Colfax 50, Asotin 28: Brooke Vandenbark scored 14 points, Allie Jenkin added 11 and the visiting Bulldogs (5-2, 3-0) defeated the Panthers (2-3, 0-2). Georgia Schaefer led Asotin with nine points.