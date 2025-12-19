WDFW seeks information about a bighorn sheep shot and killed near Asotin

By Eric Barker Lewiston Tribune

The Washington Wild Sheep Foundation is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of people responsible for killing a yearling bighorn sheep ram Saturday near Asotin.

Officials from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife are investigating the crime.

They believe the ram that was found on a hillside roughly 5 miles up Asotin Creek Road was shot at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

“Based on when it died, I’m guessing it was spotlighting,” said Kevin Highfield, a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife police officer.

Poachers sometimes use spotlights to find and shoot animals. The intense light reflects off the animal’s eyes, making them visible in the dark. Highfield said it is legal to spotlight some predators in Washington, but those who do must make a positive identification before they shoot.

Glen Landrus, a member of the Washington Wild Sheep Foundation board of directors, said donating money for a reward was an easy decision. The group works to recover bighorn herds throughout the state.

“There is a lot of time and effort and resources used to restore these to huntable populations and every sheep counts. When a poacher takes one off a hillside, that is one that isn’t available in the future.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Highfield at (509) 905-1688. Information can also be reported to the WILDCOMM dispatch at (360) 902-2936, under option 1, or by texting WDFWTIP to 847411. In addition to reward money, those who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for bonus points that can be used to apply for special-permit hunting opportunities.