Embrace a retro design aesthetic

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Retro design is experiencing a major comeback, infusing bold color and pattern with a modern twist.

Instead of monochromatic designs or interiors without patterns, these days, graphics and playful prints and patterns steal the show.

What is retro design style?

Retro design is by definition a “throw back” to a previous period in time. Typically this era is defined by bright, playful prints and bold colors that often blend fashion with home décor.

A popular period for what is often considered to be “retro” design style is typically the 1960s and 1970s and even the 1980s. Textures range from high close to high texture such as shag, velvet and corduroy.

Midcentury modern vs. retro design style

Often these two designs are confused. Midcentury modern design is defined by wood, clean lines, soft color palettes and organic elements. While retro design style is dominated by funky patterns, bold colors and graphic prints.

What colors are retro?

Colors can range from the bright bubble gum pinks, teals, and lemon yellow of the 1960s to the warm rich colors of the 1970s such as mustard, orange, olive and brown.

The 1980s were dominated by black and white color combinations that often included muted tones such as blush and mauve.

When it comes to patterns, retro patterns tend to involve large, oversized florals, psychedelic patterns as well as stripes and geometric shapes.

Do’s and don’ts

Do introduce a small retro “moment” in a space.

Do begin with a neutral foundation.

Do incorporate color and texture.

Don’t mix too many retro “periods” in one space.

Don’t overwhelm with too much color or texture.

Don’t use too many patterns in a space.