What’s going on with FEMA aid for WA floods

President Donald Trump issued a quick emergency declaration amid Washington’s historic flooding earlier this month, authorizing initial help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

But questions remain about how much federal aid the state can expect as floodwaters recede and the full extent of the damage gets tallied.

State leaders say they’ll seek a major disaster declaration from the president in the coming weeks, which could unlock tens or hundreds of millions in aid for counties, cities and individuals.

Trump has dialed back such FEMA aid nationally, shifting more of the burden to states, and has floated dismantling the agency. His administration rejected disaster aid after Washington’s 2024 bomb cyclone, even as Trump bragged about awarding such dollars to states that voted for him.

Washington’s floods, among the worst in decades, have forced thousands of people to temporarily flee their homes. Hundreds have been rescued from raging waters, and one man died after he drove his car onto a closed road in Snohomish. Some roads remain blocked by debris, and U.S. Highway 2 across the Cascade Mountains is expected to be closed for months as several sections have been washed away.

Here’s what to know about how FEMA is helping now, and what to expect from the Trump administration as the flood recovery continues.

How FEMA is responding

Over 300 FEMA personnel have been deployed, including search-and-rescue teams working alongside state and local first responders, according to an emailed statement from FEMA’s Region 10 office.

“While you may not always see FEMA-branded vehicles or uniforms at every location, our teams are actively supporting operations, logistics and coordination efforts to ensure the needs of affected communities are met,” the statement said. The agency declined interview requests and did not identify who wrote the statement.

FEMA search-and-rescue teams are typically state or local emergency crews who receive federal training and coordination. For example, California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent 150 emergency responders Dec. 11 to help with Washington’s flooding, including three FEMA search-and-rescue teams.

Other federal agencies are also involved in the flood response, including the Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers, which has helped manage and shore up dams and levees at risk of breaching.

What’s next for possible federal aid?

The next big step is a “preliminary damage assessment.” That involves state and local officials working with FEMA to tally the flooding’s toll on homes, roads and other infrastructure.

That work is already happening. But with the storm still dumping rain and snow on the region – leaving some highways and neighborhoods submerged and cut off – the assessment isn’t expected to be complete for a few weeks.

“We are moving as fast as we can. We understand that people need help,” said Karina Shagren, a spokesperson for the state emergency management division.

The damage assessment will be used to seek a major disaster declaration from the president, which would authorize an array of federal assistance to help the state recover.

What kinds of FEMA aid could Washington get?

There are three buckets of FEMA disaster relief funding Washington is likely to apply for under a major disaster declaration, Gov. Bob Ferguson said last week.

One is FEMA’s “public assistance” program, which sends federal dollars to reimburse state, local and tribal governments for costs of disaster cleanup and repairs to roads, utilities and other public infrastructure.

To get such aid, the state must show the disaster is so big that it overwhelms local and state resources and federal help is needed. If granted, FEMA would cover 75% of the costs, with state and local governments on the hook for 25%.

Since 2015, FEMA has sent $347 million under the public assistance program to reimburse Washington state for repair and cleanup costs from floods, fires, landslides and other natural disasters, according to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, which tracks federal disaster spending.

Washington may also seek “individual assistance,” which provides up to $43,600 to help pay for temporary housing, repairs or other needs for people who face uninsured losses. People will only be able to apply for the money if Trump grants a major disaster declaration that includes such aid.

That direct money for people has been granted less often than assistance to governments after disasters. About $11.9 million in individual aid has been awarded in Washington over the past decade, according to the Carnegie Endowment’s tracker.

The third bucket of potential FEMA aid is “hazard mitigation,” which helps the state pay for measures to protect people and property from future natural disasters.

For example, after floods in 2017, those mitigation grants helped Skagit County buy houses that were at risk of sliding off an embankment. In Seattle, a FEMA mitigation grant in 2020 helped pay for seismic upgrades to the Eighth Avenue Northwest Bridge.

The president has the power to approve or deny a major disaster declaration.

While disaster aid has historically enjoyed bipartisan support, Trump has muddied the situation at times by publicly linking his FEMA aid decisions to electoral politics.

In recent months, he hailed awards of FEMA money for Missouri, Alaska and North Dakota, praising their residents as “great people” and “incredible Patriots” who’d voted for him.

Meanwhile, FEMA denied Washington’s request for help with $34 million in damage from last year’s destructive bomb cyclone – despite an assessment showing the state qualified according to FEMA’s stated threshold for the assistance.

The state’s detailed request documenting bomb cyclone damage ran 36 pages, including narratives, charts and photos. FEMA’s denial letter was four paragraphs and offered no detailed reasons for the denial.

Washington’s congressional delegation – Republicans and Democrats – urged FEMA to reconsider. But a state appeal was denied in a second terse letter.

Trump also withheld disaster aid to Washington after the catastrophic Babb Road fire in 2020, which destroyed much of the Eastern Washington town of Malden. The Spokesman-Review reported the denial was due to Trump’s personal animosity toward then-Gov. Jay Inslee.

So far, however, Washington leaders say they’re happy with Trump and FEMA’s early help with the current floods.

“From my perspective, their response has been extremely helpful. And we’re going to need that continued partnership and support going forward,” Ferguson said at a news conference.

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray said in an interview after touring Mount Vernon’s floodwall that she’s “very grateful” for the initial help.

But she said the bigger needs will come later, after the state submits its damage assessment and asks Trump for FEMA aid to help cover what is sure to be a massive flood recovery price tag.

“We have seen the history of this administration … so it is incumbent on us, and me as vice chair of (the Senate Appropriations Committee) to make sure we follow through, give them the numbers and stay on it until we get reimbursed,” Murray said.

