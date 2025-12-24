Public health emergency declared for Washington after flooding

By Kai Uyehara Seattle Times

SEATTLE – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared a public health emergency for Washington after dozens of communities across the western side of the state were pummeled by flooding.

The declaration, issued Christmas Eve, is meant to address ensuing health impacts caused by the flooding, back-to-back atmospheric river storms, landslides, mudslides and severe winds.

The department said the declaration will give health providers and suppliers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services “greater flexibility in meeting emergency health needs” of those relying on Medicare and Medicaid.

President Donald Trump granted Washington’s request for an emergency declaration on Dec. 12, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with the immediate aftermath of the flooding and provide equipment and federal assistance.

The Department of Health and Human Services also provided access to data from HHS emPOWER that includes the number of people on Medicaid who need electricity-dependent durable medical equipment and certain health care services, such as dialysis, oxygen tanks or home health care, the department said. This data can help people who are at risk in disaster areas.

The department also waived sanctions and penalties for hospitals in emergency areas for violations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. This allows patient information to be shared to assist in disaster relief efforts, helping connect them with care.

“With today’s declaration and waiver, HHS is helping ensure that residents in the storm’s path have continuous access to the care they need during and after this storm,” said John Knox, principal deputy assistant secretary from the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.