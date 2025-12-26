38-year-old Spokane man sentenced to at least 34 years in prison for repeated sexual abuse of girl

A 38-year-old man who repeatedly raped and molested a family member in Spokane was sentenced to 34 years to life in prison.

A jury found Zachary C. Kelty guilty on all 11 counts of child rape, molestation and assault with sexual motivation following a two-and-a-half-week trial in November, according to a Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office news release. The jury also found Kelty used his position of trust and that the crimes were part of an ongoing pattern of sexual abuse of the victim.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward sentenced Kelty Tuesday.

Court documents and trial testimony showed the sexual abuse lasted for about five years, the release said. The victim, who testified in front of the jury, was 9 years old when the abuse started and testified it happened regularly, the release said.

She reported the abuse in her early teens despite Kelty threatening to harm himself or the victim if she ever disclosed the crimes.