Outdoor writing contest runner-up: When she falls
I know its right,
I’ve got the tags to cite
It’s allowed,
Under those hazy clouds
Yet my chest always aches
when her skin breaks.
– – –
I’ve been raised into this
And I’m not ashamed
Yet the ache of my heart when the safety clicks
The kickback of the rifle I’ve learned to fix
With all that I think of in the pale night
It makes me wonder if this is ‘right.’
– – –
Is her fawn all alone?
Or trailing a mother, seeking his own?
Does he wonder where she’s gone?
Or lay in pieces, cubs feeding until dawn.
There is no way to know,
Just like why the river flows.
But I choose to believe everything is how it should be
My memories created with a small fee.
– – –
I think of these animals, late at night
When the stars twinkle from my windowside.
Owls hoot as woodpeckers tap,
The sounds of nature, from here and back.
Wondering if that dear old fawn,
Can also see the path of Sagittaron.