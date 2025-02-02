Gunman opens fire at school band contest then is tackled by bystander, Texas cops say

By Jennifer Rodriguez Bradenton (Fla.) Herald

Bystanders at a Texas high school band competition are being credited with stopping a man accused of walking into the school and opening fire.

Around 6 p.m. Feb. 1, a man in his 80s, who police did not publicly identify, entered the side doors of Pasadena Memorial High School during a band competition and opened fire, according to a news release from the Pasadena Police Department.

A 26-year-old was struck by the gunfire, police said.

A citizen at the competition tackled the gunman and others joined in to help in stopping him, according to police. They detained the man until police arrived.

“We are grateful for the brave citizens and the officers who were on the scene for security at the game and courageously stepped up to detain the shooter and prevent any possible further violence,” police said.

Police don’t yet know of a possible motive for the shooting.

Pasadena Independent School District told McClatchy News in an email that the person who tackled the man was a parent attending the drum line competition.

“The shooter was not affiliated with the band contest and it is currently being investigated why he was at the campus,” the school district said.

Several schools were in attendance at the competition, police said.

Pearland Independent School District said in a Facebook post that “our thoughts are with those injured during this senseless act.”

“We are immensely grateful for the heroic actions of our parents. Their quick thinking and bravery prevented what could have been a devastating situation,” Pearland ISD said.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Pasadena is about a 15-mile drive southeast of Houston.