The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
28°F
Current Conditions
Mist
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Marquette at St. John’s FS1

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Mississippi ESPN

4 p.m.: Wichita State at Charlotte ESPNU

4 p.m.: La Salle at Virginia-Commonwealth CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Drake at Murray State ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Xavier FS1

6 p.m.: Baylor at Texas Tech ESPN2

6 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Loyola Chicago CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Boise State at UNLV CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Arizona at Brigham Young ESPN

Basketball, college women

7:30 p.m.: Colorado State at New Mexico FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Cleveland TNT

7 p.m.: Indiana at Portland TNT

Golf, TGL

6 p.m.: Boston Common vs. Los Angeles ESPN

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, high school boys

5:30 p.m.: Mt. Spokane at Lewis and Clark 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM

All events subject to change