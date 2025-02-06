Federal judge in Seattle issues second decision blocking Trump’s birthright citizenship order

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown speaks outside the Federal Courthouse in Seattle on Thursday, February 6, 2025, where a judge blocked President Donald Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship. (Mitchell Roland/The Spokesman-Review)

A federal judge in Seattle on Thursday blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship in the United States

As he spoke from the bench, senior U.S. District Judge John Coughenour issued a strong rebuke of Trump: “It has become ever more apparent that to our president, the rule of law is but an impediment to his policy goals.”

“The rule of law, according to him, is something to navigate around or simply ignore, whether that be for political or personal gain,” Coughenour said. “Nevertheless, in this courtroom and under my watch, the rule of law is a bright beacon which I intend to follow.”

Coughenour’s order T blocked an executive order signed by Trump that claimed a baby born in America must have at least one parent who is either a citizen or a lawful permanent resident to automatically qualify for birthright citizenship.

The day after the president signed the order, Washington joined Illinois, Oregon, and Arizona in the suit that argued the executive order violated the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

A separate group of 18 states filed a similar lawsuit in Massachusetts and on Wednesday, a judge in Maryland blocked the executive order in a case brought by Maryland-based CASA and the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project.

The case led by Washington was filed to ensure that “the state of Washington’s laws were protected,” said Washington Attorney General Nick Brown.

“And the court recognized that having a preliminary injunction in another state would not impact his ability, or the necessity, of a preliminary injunction here,” Brown said.

Coughenour previously issued a temporary restraining order in the case led by Washington, and Thursday reiterated several of the comments he made during the Jan. 23 hearing.

“There are moments in the world’s history when people look back and ask ‘Where were the lawyers? Where were the judges?’” Coughenour said. “In these moments, the rule of law becomes especially vulnerable. I refuse to let that beacon go dark today. As a judge, my job is not only to uphold the law but to protect the rule of law itself.”

Coughenour added that birthright citizenship is a “fundamental constitutional right.”

Following the hearing, Brown said, “We reaffirmed what it means to be an American in this country.”

The ruling, Brown said, brings the country back to the “status quo that we’ve had in this country for 150 years.” Brown previously said if the order were to take effect, more than 150,000 babies born in the country every year would lose automatic qualification for U.S. citizenship.

“So I’m really thrilled with the court’s reaffirmation with that today,” Brown said.

According to Brown, the preliminary injunction blocks the United States Government from taking “any action” to implement the executive order.

“We will see what next steps the United States tries to take, but for now, the law remains and will be subject to the courts’ further rulings,” Brown said.