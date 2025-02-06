Fire truck slides into house and engine crashes into cars, leaving fire department with fewer resources

A Spokane Fire truck slid down an icy hill in Northwest Spokane Thursday and crashed into a home, leaving the department without an integral vehicle to help respond to critical incidents.

A separate fire engine responding to the same call, just after 9 a.m., lost traction on the same hill and crashed into two unoccupied cars, according to a news release from the fire department.

No firefighters or citizens were injured.

The home, located in the 3500 block of North Greenwood Boulevard, was damaged but deemed stable enough to live in by a city engineer. The two cars hit by the engine also sustained moderate damage, the release said.

In the meantime, the department is out one fire truck. In cases like this, it would typically use reserve trucks. But the department is already using its reserve trucks, department spokesperson Justin De Ruyter said.

“Three front-line trucks out of service. Two spares are being used. With truck 13 going out, they will have to use an engine,” De Ruyter said.

Engines have hoses to put out fires, while trucks have ladders. In a typical fire response, the engine crew would be putting out the fire while the truck crew is breaking down doors and attempting to save people inside a home.

The loss will strain the department’s resources, De Ruyter said. It’s unclear when the truck will be back in service.