Queen of Christian pop, Amy Grant, to play the Fox on Tuesday

From staff reports

Amy Grant, known as “the queen of Christian pop,” is playing the iconic Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox.

Grant’s career first took off in the early 1980s with her contemporary Christian sound and favorites like “El-Shaddai, “The Word” and “Angels.”

Later in the decade, Grant took a slight direction change and meshed her sound with that of mainstream pop, being one of the first contemporary Christian artists to do so. Her 1991 record “Heart in Motion” became a success known for hits like “Baby, Baby,” “That’s What Love is For” and “Every Heartbeat.” The record was Grammy nominated for Album of the Year.

Into the 2000s and today, Grant has explored country music as well as a return to more “traditional” Christian contemporary music.

Throughout her career, Grant has won six Grammys and 26 Dove Awards. She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as Nashville’s Music City Walk of Fame.

Grant will be performing Tuesday at the Fox. Tickets, starting at $69, can be purchased through foxtheaterspokane.org.