On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
11 a.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee ABC
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: George Washington at St. Bonaventure USA
9 a.m.: Xavier at Villanova FS1
11 a.m.: Temple at Memphis ESPN2
11 a.m.: Ohio State at Nebraska Big Ten
11 a.m.: UMass Amherst at La Salle USA
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: UConn at Providence CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Stanford at Louisville ESPN2
11 a.m.: South Carolina at Texas ESPN
11 a.m.: Michigan at Michigan State FS1
11 a.m.: N.C. State at Florida State KSKN
11 a.m.: Richmond at Duquesne CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Tulane at North Texas ESPNU
1 p.m.: Tennessee at LSU ESPN
Football, NFL, Super Bowl 59
3:30 p.m.: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia in New Orleans Fox 28
Golf
12:30 a.m.: DP: Qatar Masters (final round) Golf
Noon: LPGA: Founders Cup (final round) Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: WM Phoenix Open (final round) Golf
Noon: PGA: WM Phoenix Open (final round) CBS
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL, Super Bowl 59
1 p.m.: Super Sunday Pregame Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM
2 p.m.: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change.