Police officer shoots, kills man during armed confrontation near Yakima Greenway

Yakima Herald-Republic

YAKIMA – A man was shot and killed by a Yakima police officer during an armed confrontation Saturday afternoon near the Yakima Greenway.

About 4:30 p.m., police received a call about a man carrying a rifle in the lobby of a hotel in the 1700 block of East Yakima Avenue. According to a Yakima Police Department statement on social media, the man left the hotel and walked toward the Greenway, where he was stopped by police.

Police described what happened next as an armed confrontation, during which a police officer with a rifle shot the man. Police said the man died at the scene.

The police statement described the victim as a 31-year-old Yakima man but did not provide his name.

The shooting will be investigated by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, according to the statement.