Bundle up, Spokane. This week’s temperatures expected to drop sub-zero with more snow forecast

Punxsutawney Phil’s prognosticated “six more weeks of winter” on Groundhog Day appears to be coming to a head, at least in Spokane.

The first promised wintry week of the season brought heaps of snow still in piles around the city. While Sunday’s blue skies may have indicated a reprieve from winter, this week will bring frigid subzero temperatures across the region.

The Inland Northwest has Canada to thank for the cold. Cooler air flowing from British Columbia combined with snowpack in area mountains and lingering snow in the lowlands makes for a chilly week, said National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Butler.

The National Weather Service on Monday morning forecast a low of 8 degrees and a high of 23 that afternoon in Spokane.

Tuesday will continue to cool, a nightly low of minus-1 degree and a morning high forecast at zero degrees, warming to 18 degrees in the afternoon.

By Wednesday, temperatures should warm slightly with a morning low near 2 degrees and a 19-degree afternoon high.

Thursday’s morning low is forecast at 4 degrees and an afternoon high at 25 degrees. While the preceding days are expected to be sunny, Thursday evening has a 40% chance of snowfall up to an inch.

A weather system of the Pacific Coast on Friday will bring the relatively warm temperatures and precipitation, Butler said.

Friday morning’s lows will increase to 17 degrees, with an afternoon high of 29.

Snow is also in Friday’s forecast, with a 40% chance of around an inch of snowfall likely before 4 p.m. The evening is forecast with a 20% chance of snow.

The weekend is expected to warm up, with a low of 20 degrees and high of 32 degrees on Saturday with a 30% chance of snow during the day and 60% chance at night.

In the wake of freezing temperatures, Butler advised wearing layers and limiting time spent outside for people and pets. As always in extreme weather events, check in on vulnerable populations.