The colors of love: Winners of the Valentine’s coloring contest

Young artists, our hearts are a flutter. Your valentine art brought so much color and joy to the newsroom on a cold and dreary day.

There were so many tough choices to make – and runoff rounds held. But choose we must, so we did.

In the ages 4 and younger category, the judges were charmed by Gavin McPeek’s stick figures pasted atop watercolor hearts. Gavin is 4 and lives in Deer Park.

The other two winners used bold colors. Ryker McConnell, 3, used a sparkly, wintry palette, while 4-year-old Major Campbell used a dynamic mix of greens, yellows and oranges. Both Ryker and Major live in Spokane.

In the ages 5-8 category, the judges thought 7-year-old Olivia Remington’s vibrant rainbow face was adorable. Olivia lives in Cheney.

Natalie Anderson caught the judges’ eyes with her homage to Sanrio’s My Melody bunny. Natalie is 8 and lives in Spokane.

And the judges said Deer Park’s Skye Schmidt, 8, absolutely nailed it with her drawing of two love birds.

For the 9- to 12-year-olds, the three winners all hail from Spokane.

The judges enjoyed 11-year-old Believe Elkins’ ode to Spokane – and nonromantic love – as well as her fine drawing of the Clocktower.

Paige Henry, 9, exhibited incredible attention to detail with the tiny rose petal pattern in her hearts.

And 12-year-old Elizabeth Fuchs’ dog portrait sparks joy – and has an incredible resemblance to the newsroom dog.

The winners will all receive gift certificates to Mobius Discovery Center.

Thanks to all the young artists who submitted their work. They are on display at Mobius, 311 N. Post St.

Happy Valentine’s Day!