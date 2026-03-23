Cadbury or Peeps? Here’s the favorite Easter candy in each state, including Washington.

By Greta Cross USA Today

What candy do you prefer in your Easter basket?

In newly-released data, Target found that when it comes to selecting an Easter candy, 61% of the United States gravitates toward Cadbury Creme Eggs compared to Peeps. Based on Target candy sales between March 16 and April 20, 2025, 30 states – largely across the Midwest – and Washington, D.C., prefer Cadbury eggs, while 20 states prefer Peeps.

Ahead of Easter, Peeps released three new flavored marshmallow chicks in January: Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry, Chili Lime Mango and SunnyD. The Chili Lime Mango chicks are available exclusively at Kroger and the SunnyD flavor is available only at Target, according to a news release.

Cadbury Creme Eggs swept the Midwest and most of the Northeast, while Peeps dominated much of the West and South.

States that prefer Peeps: Alaska, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

States that prefer Cadbury: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Utah and District of Columbia.

Starting this week, Target is offering buy one, get one 25% off select Easter candy, according to a news release.