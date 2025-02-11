Movie review: ‘Paddington in Peru’ a charming entry, but can’t reach heights of predecessor

Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

As delicious as a marmalade sandwich can be, too many can be just too much, especially when they aren’t made by the same person, who knows how to spread the jam just right. When it comes to marmalade sandwiches, and now, “Paddington” movies, a maxim that my grandfather used to apply to martinis comes to mind: “one is not enough, and three is too many.”

Two is indeed the sweet spot for this trilogy of movies based on the beloved books by Michael Bond about a Peruvian British bear in a blue overcoat and red hat. “Paddington 2” is the high point of the series, hailed by many as a masterpiece, so the third film, “Paddington in Peru,” was always going to be a bit of a let down. Director Paul King has been replaced by Dougal Wilson, making his feature film debut (though King has a screen story credit), and co-star Sally Hawkins has been replaced by Emily Mortimer as Mary, the matriarch of Paddington’s English family, the Browns.

“Paddington in Peru” remains a charming, heartfelt and beautifully designed film, and the trilogy is still a gold standard in children’s entertainment, foregrounding themes of family and fun. This time around, Paddington Bear reconnects with his roots in Peru, in an Amazonian adventure that could easily be titled “Paddington: The Wrath of God” or “Raiders of the Lost Marmalade Jar,” with its nods to such influential films featuring Indiana Jones, or epic river quests directed by Werner Herzog.

One of the hallmarks of the trilogy is the casting of a massively famous actor as the villain (Nicole Kidman in “Paddington,” Hugh Grant in “Paddington 2”) and Antonio Banderas takes on this role in “Peru,” with an assist from Olivia Colman. Paddington (voiced as always by Ben Whishaw) is summoned to his homeland by an urgent letter from the Reverend Mother (Colman) at the Home for Retired Bears where his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton) resides. Concerned with Aunt Lucy’s well-being, Paddington rushes to Peru with the Browns in tow, as his family sees the trip as an opportunity for some quality time.

Discovering Aunt Lucy has disappeared from her home, Paddington and the Browns employ riverboat captain Hunter Cabot (Banderas) and his daughter Gina (Carla Tous) to take them into the deepest part of the Amazon in hot pursuit. Unaware of Hunter’s ulterior motives (he’s in the thrall of an ancestral obsession with gold), the Browns set off down the river and find themselves in a whole lot of hot water in search of Lucy.

“Paddington in Peru” does everything it’s supposed to do according to the familiar formula: the whimsical production design by Andy Kelly makes for a distinctive throwback look, Whishaw delivers the same gentle Paddington persona, and an army of British character actors round out the cast. Banderas leans into comedy, playing his character and all of his character’s ancestors who torment his subconscious (a priest, a pilot, a prospector and a conquistador). There’s even a musical number — with nuns!

But there’s just something about “Paddington in Peru” that doesn’t quite connect; it’s missing a certain campy verve, the mischievous twinkle in its eye that Grant brought to his portrayal of bad actor Phoenix Buchanan in the second film. Colman finds this tone, but there’s not nearly enough of her in the film.

“Paddington in Peru” is still incredibly touching in its story of acceptance from both found family and birth family. It’s still silly and amusing with a childlike innocence and purity of heart that appeals to both kids and adults. It still pays homage to film history in a way that will delight cinephiles. But having seen the heights of “Paddington 2,” this third installment could only pale in comparison.