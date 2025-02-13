Former WSU wide receiver Kyle Williams receives invite to NFL Combine

PULLMAN – Kyle Williams, who only needed two seasons to become one of the best wide receivers in recent Washington State history, is getting a head start at jumping to the next level.

Williams is one of 329 players invited to the NFL scouting combine, the league announced Thursday, giving him a chance to impress GMs, coaches and scouts Feb. 24-March 3 in Indianapolis.

Williams, who played the 2023 and 2024 seasons at WSU after transferring from UNLV, totaled 131 catches for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns . With 1,198 receiving yards last season, he became the first WSU wideout to record a 1,000-yard season since 2019. His 20 touchdowns rank sixth all time.

After making a strong impression at the Senior Bowl earlier this month, Williams gets a chance to do to the same in front of more NFL personnel, who will evaluate the 6-foot, 186-pound Williams’ 40-yard dash, bench press and vertical jump, among other tests.

Williams is the No. 16 wide receiver prospect, according to ESPN, and No. 17, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s a projected mid- to late-round pick in the NFL draft, set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. If selected, Williams would give WSU a draft pick in the fourth straight draft, and 11 of the past 12.

Absent from the invite list is former WSU offensive tackle Esa Pole, who used a sterling season to improve on draft boards as the season unfolded. Pole, who finished the season ranked No. 16 nationally in the PFF offensive line pass-blocking grades, did not give up a sack all year and allowed nine pressures.