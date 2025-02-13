Mariners spring training officially begins, but the action still awaits

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. — The nostalgic optimism of the phrase “pitchers and catchers report” has for a long time been more about the emotion generated from the date than the actual activity that occurs.

If anything, there was less activity at the Mariners spring training complex on Wednesday’s official report day than the days previous. The sounds of metal spikes clacking against the cement were subdued and intermittent.

No, it wasn’t due to temperatures in the 50s and overcast skies — conditions folks in the Pacific Northwest would happily take now, or even in May.

With the organization’s detailed and somewhat lengthy physical examinations — including full blood workups, dental and eye exams — players arrive and leave throughout the course of the day.

And given the evolution of baseball performance training and the salaries that accompany success, players arrive in Arizona or Florida, days and sometimes even weeks before the actual report day already in shape and ready to perform.

With the physical exams starting early in the morning and lasting throughout the day, the morning activity in the Mariners’ revamped training area was largely from the position players, who had already arrived in Arizona, and some of the selected minor league players, who reported in early February for a minicamp.

A large group of hitters, including Mitch Haniger and Luke Raley along with touted prospects like Colt Emerson, Cole Young and Tai Peete were getting in morning hitting work in the team’s revamped batting cages. Edgar Martinez, the Mariners director of hitting philosophy, looked on as an array of coaches worked with players in the four cages that featured improved lighting, hit-tracking software and open-air light from retractable garage doors.

By the afternoon, with the first round of physicals finished for established players on the 40-man roster, several of the Mariners pitchers and catchers were out on the field. Both Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller threw bullpen sessions in the revamped pitching area and did some post-throwing conditioning while Luis Castillo, who is still with the organization, threw a flat-ground session with bullpen catcher Fleming Baez.

Asked about the videos he posted on social media where he appears to have added a cutter to his already large repertoire of pitches, Miller chuckled and replied in a Texas drawl, “Yeah, I add a new pitch every offseason. I think I throw about eight different pitches now.”

Of the pitchers in camp, perhaps the most noticeable will be right-hander Dauris Valdez, who is listed at 6-foot-8, 255 pounds and seems at least an inch taller and 20 pounds heavier. He looks more like a power forward than a power pitcher. But he does have a serious power arm with a fastball that can reach up to 102-mph. The problem is that he doesn’t always know where that fastball is going. While he’s averaged over 11 strikeouts per nine innings over six seasons in the minor leagues, he also averages 4.1 walks per nine innings.

As one member of the Mariners baseball operations staff joked, “I’m not sure I’d have any of our main players facing him in live batting practice sessions.”

Seattle signed Valdez, who has never pitched in the big leagues, to a minor league deal this offseason.

The Mariners also confirmed another minor league signing on Wednesday. Left-hander Jhonathan Diaz, who was recently designated for assignment, has signed a minor league contract to return to the organization. Diaz elected free agency after being designated for assignment, but wanted to return to Seattle on a new minor league contract, likely with some opt-out clauses, instead of being outrighted to the team’s farm system under a standard minor league contract.

Diaz was just one of seven pitchers to start a game for the Mariners last season, making a spot start against the White Sox. He will likely start the season in Triple-A Tacoma’s rotation.

The catchers also got in afternoon work, catching the bullpens for the scheduled pitchers while honing their framing and blocking skills in the interim. It wasn’t confirmed if Cal Raleigh arrived the complex at 5 a.m., before every other player, though it seemed likely.

Manager Dan Wilson, preparing for his first spring training in his new role, checked in on the hitters as they worked and talked with Martinez briefly. Wilson will have Louis Boyd, the team’s new field coordinator, run the spring training workouts, which officially start for all 39 pitchers and eight catchers on Thursday morning.

As of now, the Mariners will have 73 players in spring training when the first full squad workout occurs on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Seattle opens Cactus League play on Friday, Feb. 21 vs. the Padres at Peoria Stadium.