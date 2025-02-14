Brayden Crampton ties it with 39 seconds left, Spokane Chiefs fall in shootout at Tri-City 5-4

KENNEWICK – Brayden Crampton’s deflection goal tied the game with 49 seconds left but the Spokane Chiefs fell to the Tri-City Americans 5-4 after a shootout in a Western Hockey League game at Toyota Center on Friday.

Savin Burk had the clinching goal in the 2-0 shootout. It was just the second shootout for the season for Spokane (35-16-1-1).

Andrew Cristall scored twice for the Chiefs, lifting his season total to 37.

Tri-City (27-21-4-1) jumped on top midway through the first period when Carter MacAdams beat Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan for his 17th goal of the season.

Cristall tied it early in the second. He, Berkly Catton and Brayden Crampton played catch with the puck at the top of the zone, then Catton sent a pass cross-ice to Cristall, whose one-timer found net. Just more than 2 minutes later, the American retook the lead on Grady Martin’s fourth goal in 47 games this season.

Cristall tied it again 5 1/2 minutes into the third period. Catton carried into the zone, spun and found Cristall streaking to the goal and the 20-year-old winger snapped it past Americans’ goalie Lukas Matcheca.

But 64 seconds later the Americans again took as Jake Sloan fed a wide open Max Curran in the slot for his 17th of the season. Defenseman Jaxen Adam flipped one toward the net that was deflected between Cowan’s pads for what looked to be an insurance goal 24 seconds later.

Catton made it a one-goal game with 2:24 left in the game. A bad turnover by the Americans allowed the Chiefs to extend a possession and Cristall found Catton on the far post for the Chiefs captain’s 31st goal of the season.

The Chiefs pulled Cowan with 75 seconds left and made good with the extra skater. After Assanali Sarkenov stopped an empty net chance for Tri-City, the Chiefs went on attack and Crampton’s shot from the point deflected off a defender for the tying goal with 49 seconds to go.