Live updates: Gonzaga hosts Pepperdine amid tight WCC race

From staff reports

Pregame

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team returns to action against Pepperdine tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on KHQ and ESPN+ outside the region.

The Zags (19-7, 10-3 West Coast) used a balanced scoring effort and an impressive second half to beat San Francisco on Thursday and take over second place in the WCC.

The Waves (10-16, 4-9) beat San Diego on Thursday to snap a three game losing streak. Tonight’s game will be their third this week, they also lost to Loyola Marymount on Tuesday.

GU trails Saint Mary’s by two games in the conference standings with five games to play. The Zags close at WSU, vs. Saint Mary’s and at Santa Clara and San Francisco.

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 68-31 all-time series lead over Pepperdine and has won the last 48 meetings. The Zags haven’t lost to the Waves since Jan. 18, 2002.

Team stats

Pepperdine (10-16, 4-9) Gonzaga (19-7, 10-3) Points 72.9 87.2 Points allowed 74.0 70.3 Field goal pct. 44.6 49.6 Rebounds 36.1 39.4 Assists 16.0 19.5 Blocks 3.0 2.9 Steals 6.3 7.4 Streak Won 1 Won 3

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Stefan Todorovic (Pep) 19.0 45.8 85.4 Graham Ike (GU) 17.1 59.2 77.8 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Boubacar Coulibaly (Pep) 7.0 4.4 2.6 Graham Ike (GU) 7.3 5.3 2.0 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Moe Odum (Pep) 7.2 2.5 32.5 Ryan Nembhard (GU) 10.0 2.3 35.2

Game preview

Gonzaga turns page to Pepperdine after big win over San Francisco Feel free to play along: Which game might Gonzaga be tempted to overlook in its rugged closing stretch of the regular season. A). Pepperdine. B). Washington State. C). Saint Mary’s. D). Santa Clara. E). San Francisco. Trick question: The correct answer is F). None of the above, not if the Zags want to make a run at the West Coast Conference title and secure their NCAA Tournament credentials. | Read more

Key matchup: Pepperdine’s Moe Odum posted big numbers in loss to Gonzaga last month Go down Moe Odum’s game-by-game statistics and good luck finding one better than his 24-point, eight-assist effort in a surprisingly close 89-82 loss to Gonzaga in late December in Malibu. There are several other worthy candidates, but Odum’s 24 points was a career best, and every point came during the Waves’ spirited second-half rally. | Read more

More on the Zags

Gonzaga’s Mark Few named one of three coaching finalists for Naismith Hall of Fame Mark Few’s coaching résumé consists of 735 career victories, 24 NCAA Tournaments, two national championship appearances and 14 West Coast Conference Coach of the Year honors. | Read more

‘They did a good job.’ Familiar script plays out for Gonzaga during second half of 88-77 victory over San Francisco Chris Gerlufsen was pleased with the developments of the first five minutes of Thursday’s West Coast Conference game between his San Francisco Dons and the Gonzaga Bulldogs. | Read more

Gonzaga’s Graham Ike and Ryan Nembhard named to Naismith Midseason Team On Thursday night, Graham Ike and Ryan Nembhard were Gonzaga’s top scorer, each contributing 18 points to a 88-77 win over San Francisco that catapulted the Zags into second place in the West Coast Conference. | Read more