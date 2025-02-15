Color Scheme

Subscribe now
Gonzaga Basketball

Live updates: Gonzaga hosts Pepperdine amid tight WCC race

(Photo by Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

Pregame

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team returns to action against Pepperdine tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on KHQ and ESPN+ outside the region.

The Zags (19-7, 10-3 West Coast) used a balanced scoring effort and an impressive second half to beat San Francisco on Thursday and take over second place in the WCC.

The Waves (10-16, 4-9) beat San Diego on Thursday to snap a three game losing streak. Tonight’s game will be their third this week, they also lost to Loyola Marymount on Tuesday.

GU trails Saint Mary’s by two games in the conference standings with five games to play. The Zags close at WSU, vs. Saint Mary’s and at Santa Clara and San Francisco. 

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 68-31 all-time series lead over Pepperdine and has won the last 48 meetings. The Zags haven’t lost to the Waves since Jan. 18, 2002.

Team stats

  Pepperdine (10-16, 4-9) Gonzaga (19-7, 10-3)
Points 72.9 87.2
Points allowed 74.0 70.3
Field goal pct. 44.6 49.6
Rebounds 36.1 39.4
Assists 16.0 19.5
Blocks 3.0 2.9
Steals 6.3 7.4
Streak Won 1 Won 3

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Stefan Todorovic (Pep) 19.0 45.8 85.4
Graham Ike (GU) 17.1 59.2 77.8
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Boubacar Coulibaly (Pep) 7.0 4.4 2.6
Graham Ike (GU) 7.3 5.3 2.0
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Moe Odum (Pep) 7.2 2.5 32.5
Ryan Nembhard (GU) 10.0 2.3 35.2

Game preview

More on the Zags