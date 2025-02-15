Live updates: Gonzaga hosts Pepperdine amid tight WCC race

Pregame
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team returns to action against Pepperdine tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on KHQ and ESPN+ outside the region.
The Zags (19-7, 10-3 West Coast) used a balanced scoring effort and an impressive second half to beat San Francisco on Thursday and take over second place in the WCC.
The Waves (10-16, 4-9) beat San Diego on Thursday to snap a three game losing streak. Tonight’s game will be their third this week, they also lost to Loyola Marymount on Tuesday.
GU trails Saint Mary’s by two games in the conference standings with five games to play. The Zags close at WSU, vs. Saint Mary’s and at Santa Clara and San Francisco.
Series history
Gonzaga holds a 68-31 all-time series lead over Pepperdine and has won the last 48 meetings. The Zags haven’t lost to the Waves since Jan. 18, 2002.
Team stats
|
|Pepperdine (10-16, 4-9)
|Gonzaga (19-7, 10-3)
|Points
|72.9
|87.2
|Points allowed
|74.0
|70.3
|Field goal pct.
|44.6
|49.6
|Rebounds
|36.1
|39.4
|Assists
|16.0
|19.5
|Blocks
|3.0
|2.9
|Steals
|6.3
|7.4
|Streak
|Won 1
|Won 3
Individual leaders
|POINTS
|PPG
|FG%
|FT%
|Stefan Todorovic (Pep)
|19.0
|45.8
|85.4
|Graham Ike (GU)
|17.1
|59.2
|77.8
|REBOUNDS
|RPG
|DRPG
|ORPG
|Boubacar Coulibaly (Pep)
|7.0
|4.4
|2.6
|Graham Ike (GU)
|7.3
|5.3
|2.0
|ASSISTS
|APG
|TOPG
|MPG
|Moe Odum (Pep)
|7.2
|2.5
|32.5
|Ryan Nembhard (GU)
|10.0
|2.3
|35.2
Game preview
