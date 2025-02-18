Frontier Airlines announces new flights from Spokane to Denver

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it will launch several new flights to regional airports, including service to and from Denver from Spokane International Airport.

In addition to the new flights from Spokane, Frontier is also returning flights to Boise. As part of the promotion, Frontier is offering fares as low as $19, according to a news release. However, the lowest possible fare listed from Denver to Spokane, or Spokane to Denver is $29.

“Our continued network growth is a win for consumers as we offer more nonstop destinations, both domestically and internationally, at our signature ultra-low fares,” the company said in the news release. “With new affordable travel options across the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico – which join our already expansive network – budget-savvy consumers will be able to do and see more for less with Frontier this year.”

The Frontier flights originating from Spokane will fly and return from Denver three times a week. They are scheduled to begin on May 20.

To take advantage of the low fares, customers must purchase tickets by Feb. 24 for select days from May 15 through Aug. 18. Several blackout dates, or days that customers cannot purchase tickets, apply.

All tickets are nonrefundable except under certain conditions.