Paul Simon has unretired and will launch North American tour

By George Varga The San Diego Union-Tribune

SAN DIEGO – Paul Simon’s retirement from touring is officially over.

Seven years after completing his farewell tour, the legendary singer-songwriter and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee announced Tuesday morning that he will embark on an extensive North American tour. Simon’s “A Quiet Celebration Tour” will begin April 4 in New Orleans and conclude Aug. 3 in Seattle. It will showcase the music from his Grammy-nominated 2023 album, “Seven Psalms,” along with new arrangements of some of his best-known songs.

The tour announcement comes just two days after Simon, 83, and Sabrina Carpenter, 25, duetted on the Simon & Garfunkel classic “Homeward Bound” at the opening of Sunday night’s all-star “SNL50: The Anniversary Special.” His return to the road is a welcome surprise for fans, not only in light of his 2018 farewell tour but because the severe hearing loss he subsequently suffered in his left ear while recording “Seven Psalms,” led him to declare he would not be able to tour again even if he wanted.

But that was then, and this is now. Simon has been working hard to counter his hearing issues. His upcoming tour will feature a special stage setup to make him more comfortable. It will also be held primarily in intimate classical-music venues, such as Disney Hall in Los Angeles, that are better suited to the whisper-soft dynamics of his “Seven Psalms” songs.

The band accompanying Simon on the tour will include Mark Stewart (guitar), Caleb Burhans (viola), Jamey Haddad (percussion), Gyan Riley (guitar), Mick Rossi (piano and electric keyboards), Andy Snitzer (saxophone), Nancy Stagnita (flute) and Eugene Friesen (cello). Steve Gadd and Matt Chamberlin will alternate on drums.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. via sevenpsalms.paulsimon.com and Ticketmaster. A ticket presale for select dates begins Thursday at 10 a.m. (code DUET).

Paul Simon “A Quiet Celebration” tour dates

April 4: Saenger Theater, New Orleans

April 5: Saenger Theater, New Orleans

April 8: Bass Concert Hall, Austin, Texas

April 10: Bass Concert Hall, Austin, Texas

April 11: Bass Concert Hall, Austin, Texas

April 14: Paramount Theatre, Denver

April 16: Paramount Theatre, Denver

April 17: Paramount Theatre, Denver

April 20: Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis

April 22: Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis

April 23: Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis

April 26: Midland Theatre, Kansas City, Missouri

April 28: Stifel Theatre, St. Louis

April 29: Stifel Theatre, St. Louis

May 7: AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas

May 8: AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas

May 11: Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tennessee

May 13: Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tennessee

May 14: Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tennessee

May 17: Riverside Theater, Milwaukee

May 18: Riverside Theater, Milwaukee

May 21: Symphony Center, Chicago

May 23: Symphony Center, Chicago

May 24: Symphony Center, Chicago

May 27: Massey Hall, Toronto

May 29: Massey Hall, Toronto

May 30: Massey Hall, Toronto

June 6: Wolf Trap, Vienna, Virginia

June 7: Wolf Trap, Vienna, Virginia

June 10: Boch Center, Wang Theatre, Boston

June 12: Boch Center, Wang Theatre, Boston

June 13: Boch Center, Wang Theatre, Boston

June 16: Beacon Theater, New York

June 18: Beacon Theater, New York

June 20: Beacon Theater, New York

June 21: Beacon Theater, New York

June 23: Beacon Theater, New York

June 26: Academy of Music, Philadelphia

June 28: Academy of Music, Philadelphia

June 29: Academy of Music, Philadelphia

July 7: Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, Long Beach, California

July 9: Disney Hall, Los Angeles

July 11: Disney Hall, Los Angeles

July 12: Disney Hall, Los Angeles

July 14: Disney Hall, Los Angeles

July 16: Disney Hall, Los Angeles

July 19: Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco

July 21: Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco

July 22: Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco

July 25: The Orpheum, Vancouver, British Columbia

July 26: The Orpheum, Vancouver, British Columbia

July 28: The Orpheum, Vancouver, British Columbia

July 31: Benaroya Hall, Seattle

Aug. 2: Benaroya Hall, Seattle

Aug. 3: Benaroya Hall, Seattle