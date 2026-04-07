Ye banned from UK ahead of Wireless Festival, event canceled

By Edward Segarra USA Today

Ye is speaking out after being banned from traveling to the United Kingdom, three months before the rapper was set to headline the Wireless Festival in London.

The Home Office, the U.K. government’s department overseeing public safety and immigration, rejected a travel application from the controversial rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, according to BBC News and The Guardian.

Per the BBC, the Home Office said the decision to ban Ye’s travel was “made on the grounds that his presence would not be conducive to the public good.” USA TODAY has reached out to the Home Office, ​Wireless Festival and Ye’s representatives for comment.

As a result of Ye’s denied entry, the Wireless Festival has been canceled altogether, according to a statement on the festival’s official website. Ticket refunds will be issued to all concertgoers.

“As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking Ye, and no concerns were highlighted at the time,” festival reps told Variety ⁠on Tuesday, April 7. “Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognize the real and personal impact these issues have had.”

Ye has come under fire in recent years for espousing statements widely viewed as antisemitic and racist. The Grammy-winning rapper has ‌also been accused of sexual misconduct in two lawsuits by former employees.

Once a titan of hi-hop, the “Heartless” emcee has since ​become better known for public outbursts on social media deriding both Jewish and Black people. He has lauded Adolf Hitler with the release of a song titled “Heil Hitler” and used pro-Nazi language in his social media posts and tirades.

It was announced in late March that Ye was scheduled to headline all three days of the Wireless Festival in July. The announcement came over a decade after he last performed in the U.K., taking the stage at Glastonbury in 2015.

“Ye’s U.K. comeback will be an extraordinary chapter in Wireless’ story,” ⁠said festival organizers at the time, per BBC News. The rapper, who recently dropped his album “Bully,” was expected to treat fans to a ‌mix of his newest tracks and hits from earlier in his ‌career.

Ye releases statement after UK travel ban: ‘I’ll have to show change’

Ye addressed the travel ban in a statement shared by representatives for the Wireless Festival, according to Complex.

“My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace and love through my music,” ⁠the rapper said. “I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the U.K. in person, to listen. I know words aren’t enough. I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism, an antisemitism advocacy group, applauded the Home Office’s decision in ‌a statement released Tuesday.

“The government has clearly made the right decision here,” ‌the statement read. “Someone who has boasted of making tens of millions of dollars from selling swastika T-shirts and who released a song called ‘Heil Hitler’ just months ago clearly would not be conducive to the public good in the U.K.

“Wireless Festival, in its desperate quest for profit, defended the invitation until the end. That is shameful, and its sponsors should continue to stay ⁠away.”

Pepsi withdraws Wireless Festival sponsorship after Ye controversy

Two days before the cancelation of Wireless Festival, Pepsi pulled out of sponsoring the event amid growing ​backlash over Ye’s involvement.

In an April 5 statement to USA TODAY, ⁠a spokesperson for ​the soft drinks brand confirmed that it had “decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival. Additional details on the cancelation were not disclosed.

Ye apologizes for antisemitic remarks in Wall Street Journal ad

Ye took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal in January apologizing for his previous comments. He said he “lost touch with reality” because he suffers from bipolar disorder.

“One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments − many of which I still cannot recall − that lead to ⁠poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body experience,” he wrote at the time.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change,” Ye continued. “It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

At the time, the Anti-Defamation League described Ye’s apology as “long ⁠overdue” but said it does not “automatically undo his long history of antisemitism – the antisemitic ‘Heil Hitler’ song he created, the hundreds of tweets, the swastikas and myriad Holocaust references – and all of the feelings of hurt and betrayal it caused.”

Ye UK travel embargo comes 1 year after Australia ban

This isn’t the first time Ye has faced travel restrictions due to his controversies.

Last July, the rapper was reportedly banned from entering Australia after releasing a song celebrating the German chancellor who oversaw the killing of millions of ⁠Jews.

The track, which was banned on streaming platforms, was widely regarded as ‌antisemitic at its release. The composition, a drum-heavy march overlayed with Ye’s professions of Nazism, samples a 1935 Adolf Hitler speech.

Following ​the song’s release, Ye had his ‌Australian visa revoked, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed to the Associated Press and BBC News at the time. Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, was born in Australia.

“He’s been coming to Australia for a long ​time. He’s got family here,” Burke told the Australian Broadcasting Company. “He’s made a lot of offensive comments that my officials looked at again once he released the [antisemitic song], and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia.

“We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry.”