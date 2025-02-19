Nolan Hickman burns Washington State again from 3-point line, scores team-high 23 points for Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) lays in the ball against Washington State Cougars forward LeJuan Watts (4) during the second half of a college basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash. Gonzaga won the game 84-63. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

PULLMAN – Nolan Hickman’s eyesight and shooting form are just fine, even if he’s seeing a wide rim.

The senior guard produced one of the best games of his career with 23 points and five assists as Gonzaga handled Washington State 84-63 on Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum.

Hickman came within one point of his career high. He’s scored 24 points twice – earlier this season in a loss to Santa Clara and against Loyola Marymount last season.

He put a brief 3-point shooting slump to bed by making 4 of 6 in Saturday’s rout over Pepperdine. He came back with 4 of 5 3-pointers against the Cougars. That followed a four-game 2-of-14 stretch.

Hickman has elevated his team-leading 3-point accuracy to 45.8%. He’s connected on 47.5% in West Coast Conference games. He has a team-high 66 3-pointers and he’s closing in on his career high of 78 set last season. Khalif Battle is second on the team with 43 made 3-pointers. Ryan Nembhard is second behind Hickman at 40.3% on 3-pointers.

“I wouldn’t say it’s about the matchup,” said Hickman, who torched WSU for five 3s and 19 points in Gonzaga’s 88-75 win last month. “I’m just open a lot of times, so I just shoot it. The rim is wide for me right right now, so I can’t complain with that.”

Hickman’s performance was timely with national assist leader Nembhard limited to seven points and just two assists.

“We were physical and aggressive with (Nembhard),” WSU guard Isaiah Watts said. “I lost sight of Nolan a couple of times. He’s one of those rhythm shooters. Once he sees one go in, I know because I’m a rhythm shooter, especially if it’s early, it’s over for the night. I’m going to take that one on the chin.”

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) and guard Ryan Nembhard (0) celebrate defeating the Washington State Cougars during the second half of a college basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash. Gonzaga won the game 84-63. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

GU didn’t need a lot of key baskets in a 21-point win, but Hickman was the one who delivered when the Zags encountered a bit of turbulence. Trailing 8-2 early on, it was Hickman who scored inside, ending a 3:49 dry spell. Hickman gave GU its first double-digit lead, 29-19, with a three-point play.

Hickman tacked on Gonzaga’s last five points of the half to make it 50-28. WSU trimmed a 25-point deficit to 16 twice in the second half, but Hickman responded with two 3-pointers, the first with 6:34 left and the second with 4:27 remaining, to extend GU’s lead to 19.

“Nolan had a fantastic game,” coach Mark Few said. “We got him back in there when they were making their run and hit a big 3 there.”

Hickman has 12 assists and just one turnover in the past two games. His seven assists against Pepperdine last Saturday were one short of his career high.

Hickman also did a nice defensive job when he lined up against WSU’s Nate Calmese to top off an all-around effort. Calmese had 20 points and eight assists in the first meeting at the Kennel but misfired on all seven of his field-goal attempts in the first half of the rematch. He finished with five points and two assists.

“Just trying to keep in front of him the best I can. He’s fast,” Hickman said. “Contest every shot, that was pretty much my goal. I’ve been trying to play-make as much as I can. Of course, I want Ryan to get all of his assists, but just to help at that end (of the court).”