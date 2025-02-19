Two Grammy-nominated country artists headline Healing Harmonies, benefiting Cancer Care Northwest Foundation

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Two Grammy-nominated country artists will perform at the Cancer Care Northwest Foundation’s Healing Harmonies benefit concert Friday night, but the cause is truly taking center stage.

If anybody knows the impact this 100% of proceeds charity event can have, it’s Mark Schaber, president of the Cancer Care Northwest (CCNW) Foundation – which is a separate nonprofit entity from CCNW that focuses on patient support.

Schaber first found out about the foundation because of his father, who has been a CCNW patient for about 15 years. He was inspired by the foundation’s commitment to not only fighting cancer in the region but the giving of complete, thorough care as well. From in-person support at their clinics to the foundation’s financial and emotional aid, Schaber saw the dedication and knew he had to help.

“I could tell they were doing good work, and I wanted to get involved,” Schaber said.

A decade ago, he volunteered to help raise money for patients and was involved with the annual charity golf tournament that preceded Healing Harmonies. He then became a member of the foundation’s board of directors before taking on the role of president a few years ago.

When the pandemic canceled their usual charity golf event, the foundation took the forced pause as an opportunity to explore options that could raise even more money for the cause. This is where Healing Harmonies was born, and it has been a success since their first in 2021.

This year, Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum country artist Joe Nichols headlines. He is known for tracks like “Brokenheartsville,” “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” and “Sunny and 75.”

Nichols will be joined by fellow country musician Kinsey Rose, who was featured on Season 21 of “The Voice.” She was nominated for a Grammy in 2020 and has been a featured guest vocalist on several artists albums.

From the ticket to a silent auction, all proceeds go directly to supporting cancer patients in a variety of ways.

“We provide funding for rent and mortgage, utility bills, groceries, gasoline, transportation, counseling – you name it,” Schaber said. “The number of requests in our community continue to increase, and therefore the funding also needs to increase to keep pace.”

As the one who has the pleasure of signing the support checks, Schaber directly sees where the proceeds go and the good they do. He hopes readers and concertgoers understand the true impact and power they hold.

“We wouldn’t be able to (support patients) without this event, this truly is the event that helps Cancer Care Northwest Foundation and our funding through the entire year,” Schaber said. “There’s nothing more rewarding than that, to be able to help someone in need, especially when they are going through something like cancer.”