Country newcomer Gavin Adcock sells out Spokane Tribe Casino show

By From staff reports

Although a relatively new face of country music, Gavin Adcock is selling out venues in cities across the country – including in Spokane.

Born and raised in Georgia and a former football player at Georgia Southern University, Adcock began releasing music in 2021. He gained notoriety for singles like “Deep End” and the viral hit, “A Cigarette.”

In 2024 came his second full-length album, “Actin’ Up Again.” The record features favorites like “Run Your Mouth” and “Four Leaf Clover.”

Adcock has already released two singles this year, “Loose Strings” and “Need To.”

Adcock will be bringing the rowdiness he is known for to Spokane Tribe Casino’s Spokane Live for a sold-out show Friday.