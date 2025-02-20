Field Reports: Fly fishing films come to the Garland Theater next week

From staff reports

Anglers will have a good reason to go to the movies next week.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is set for Feb. 27 at the Garland Theater.

Sponsored by Silver Bow Fly Shop, the event will offer anglers a chance to see a variety of fishing films, including stories from the mountains of Utah, the flats of Mexico and more.

Proceeds will benefit the Spokane Riverkeeper.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The show begins at 7 .

Tickets are available online at www.flyfilmfest.com/spokanewa/.

Gonzaga to host screening, panel discussion on salmon documentary

A film that covers tribes’ long fight for salmon and their right to fish for them will be shown at Gonzaga University next weekend.

Called “Fish War,” the 2024 film combines archival footage and insights from activists on the decadeslong fight for tribes’ treaty-reserved fishing rights, according to a news release from Gonzaga.

The screening will be on March 2 at 4 p.m. in the Globe Room of the university’s Cataldo Hall.

It will be followed by a panel discussion featuring DR Michel, the executive director of the Upper Columbia United Tribes and citizen of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation; Twa-le Abrahamson, an environmental justice organizer and citizen of the Spokane Tribe of Indians; and retired attorney Tom Keefe.

The film covers the fight that ensued after the state of Washington moved to restrict tribal fishing areas, which resulted in a 1974 court ruling that affirmed the tribes’ treaty rights, according to the release.

It was an official selection of the Seattle International Film Festival and the Vancouver International Film Festival.

Washington’s 2025-26 hunting, fishing licenses availableHunters and anglers looking to stay ahead of the game can purchase their 2025-2026 Washington hunting and fishing licenses now.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife notified hunters and anglers in an email earlier this month that next year’s products are available online and at in-person license dealers.

The licenses wouldn’t be valid until April 1, so it’s not time to trash the old one yet.

License years in other states have turned over or are about to turn over. Idaho’s new license year began on Jan. 1, and Montana’s begins on March 1.