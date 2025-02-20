Idaho Fish and Game investigating illegal killing of deer, elk near Wallace

From staff reports

Wildlife officials in Idaho are investigating the illegal killing of a deer and a bull elk near Wallace.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a news release that that wardens believe the elk was shot in the nighttime hours of Jan. 9 and 10 near the bottom of Moon Pass Road at Placer Creek, in the mountains between Wallace and Avery.\

The head was removed and it appears that attempts were made to hide the carcass, according to the release.

Then, on the morning of Jan. 17, a white-tailed deer was illegally shot in a private driveway off Government Gulch Road near Kellogg.

Idaho Fish and Game is urging anyone with information about the two incidents to contact the Panhandle Regional Office at 208-769-1414 or call the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

A Citizens Against Poaching monetary reward will be requested for people who provide credible information that helps identify the people involved and leads to charges.