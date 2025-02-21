Mat Classic 36: University’s Libby Roberts proves her ‘untouchable’ status with fourth-straight state title

University’s Libby Roberts celebrates after winning the 110-pound 3A girls title match at Mat Classic 36 on Friday at the Tacoma Dome. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

TACOMA – Libby Roberts has been called many things during her illustrious prep wrestling career.

Dominant.

Overpowering.

Inevitable.

Now she can add untouchable to the list as the University senior has etched her name into the history books.

Roberts became just the fifth girl in state history to win four consecutive Mat Classic titles after she pinned Shorewood’s Finley Houck in 2 minutes, 28 seconds to win the 110-pound 3A title at Mat Classic 36 on Friday at the Tacoma Dome.

“My mindset coming in here was to just go out and finish the job,” Roberts said. “I wanted to make sure that if anyone thought there was a chance they could compete with me, I wanted to put that to rest.”

Roberts joins Kiona-Benton’s Sheridan McDonald (2008-11), Grandview’s Desiree Zavala (2013-16), Puyallup’s Jordyn Bartelson (2013-16) and Davis’ Cameron Guerin (2015-18) as four-timers.

As has been the case the past three years, Roberts had little resistance cutting through her bracket en route to the title. She opened Thursday with a trio of pins in nine, 13 and 38 seconds. She continued that trend with a second-period semifinal pin before winning the title, again by fall.

“When you get an athlete this dedicated and treats it like going to work every day, the results are going to show,” University girls coach – and Libby’s father – Kevin Roberts said. “She does such a good job from the practice room all the way to the state mats.”

Roberts also becomes just the second Greater Spokane League wrestler – boy or girl – to win four titles, joining North Central’s Clai Quintanilla, who accomplished the feat from 2014-17.

In her 17 victories at Mat Classic, Roberts notched 16 pins and one major decision. Her closest match was a 9-0 victory in the final of her freshman year, with her fastest win being a nine-second fall in Thursday’s second-round match.

Mead wrestlers look on at one of their teammates matches during the 4A, 3A boys and girls championship matches at Mat Classic 36 on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

Roberts caps an illustrious career with the Titans, having also won two Walsh Women’s Ironman and two Braided 64 tournament titles.

She will now turn her focus to a collegiate career, although she has yet to decide where that will be at.

“This tournament just means so much to me and I will always have special memories inside this dome,” she said.

“It’s still pretty fresh to really look back on right now, but down the road I will realize just how much this time of my life meant.”

Roberts wasn’t the only girls champion from the GSL, though.

Mead sophomore Raenah Smith also claimed her first Mat Classic title at 125 in 4A.

Smith, who was third last year, pinned Aliza Price of Woodinville in the third round to claim the title.

In 3A, University’s Samara Wienstock also reached the finals but finished second at 140.