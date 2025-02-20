Why Neiman Marcus is exiting downtown Dallas: A 99-year lease and a 25-foot-long piece of dirt

By Brian Womack and Nick Wooten Dallas Morning News

More than 100 years of Neiman Marcus history appears to be ending because of a 25-foot-long plot of dirt sitting under the iconic downtown Dallas department store’s escalators.

Neiman Marcus plans to shutter its flagship store at 1618 Main St. in Dallas on March 31, after failing to come to a lease extension with the part-owner of a piece of ground under the building.

That section is owned by a group including Slaughter Partners, descendants of C.C. Slaughter who signed a 99-year lease with Herbert Marcus and A.L. Neiman on the property in 1926, according to one of the owners of the property, and public records.

The land under Neiman Marcus’ store is carved up into several pieces with different owners – and various parties would need to come to an agreement to carry on operations. It’s not clear what led to the dispute, or what terms might have been negotiated.

Chris Walsh, president of Keating Properties LLC in Virginia, owns one of those plots of land under the Neiman Marcus building. Walsh said he came to a lease extension in 2023 to keep Neiman at the property for decades.

“They showed significant indication that they were working to stay,” he said.

Neiman Marcus owns most of the building, but that one slice of property underneath the southwest corner of the structure – measuring 25 feet by 100 feet, according to city and county records – was enough to prevent the retail chain from coming to a deal to stay downtown.

That includes the area under the escalator, men’s grooming products and Tom Ford cosmetics on the first floor, and extending upward.

It begs the question as to why the owner of a piece of dirt under a portion of the building was enough to stop an iconic downtown Dallas icon from staying.

“When you do have multiple landlords, then it can create a situation in which one landlord could potentially have blocking rights – if you can’t reach a global agreement on a renewal,” said Paul Genender, co-chair of the Dallas office for law firm Paul Hastings and chair of the Texas Commercial Litigation practice, who was not involved in the current matter.

Slaughter Partners LP is a Dallas company, filings with the state of Texas show. Multiple messages left for leaders of the firm, their place of business and family members were not returned.

Saks Global, which owns Neiman Marcus, received a notice from a landlord to terminate the occupancy at the downtown store and forced it to close the location, the company said in a statement this week.

“From as early as 2011 and as recently as December 2024, there have been several attempts to come to a commercially reasonable agreement with this landlord,” the memo said. “All of these attempts have been rejected by the landlord who has now terminated our occupancy.”

How Neiman got here is a story nearly a century old.

On Jan. 13, 1926, Neiman and Marcus signed a lease with C.C. Slaughter for a 99-years lease, according to a document filed with Dallas County.

The piece of land in question at the Dallas site is co-owned by Slaughter Partners and another entity, CCS Commerce B LLC, an entity with an address in the Houston area, according to a state filing.

Dallas County deed records also tie CCS Commerce to a member of the Slaughter family in Dallas. Other owners of the overall site include Neiman Marcus itself, according to Dallas County land records.

Larger companies typically don’t want multiple landlords, according to Sriram Villupuram, an associate professor at the University of Texas at Arlington.

“Tenants usually try to avoid the situation,” Villupuram said. “They don’t want complications.”

But keeping the store open required deals with all property owners.

“The way these leases, especially the older ones, are written, somebody could have a very small piece of property under a building and, basically blow the whole thing up as it appears to have happened in this situation,” Walsh said.

“Everybody is sort of scratching their head, because this is the first time in many people’s lifetime where one of these has actually come to this type of an end.”