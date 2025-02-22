Northern Colorado runs away in second half in 92-74 win over Idaho

From staff reports

Northern Colorado’s combo of Isaiah Hawthorne and Langston Reynolds proved too much for the Idaho Vandals men’s basketball team, which lost to the Bears 92-74 Saturday in Greeley, Colorado.

Hawthorne scored 25 points, and Reynolds added 21 as they combined to make 19 of 26 shots for the Bears, who improved to 21-8 overall and 13-3 in Big Sky Conference play. The Vandals fell to 12-16 (7-8 Big Sky).

Idaho led nearly the entire first half but trailed 48-47 at halftime.

Northern Colorado opened the second half with a 19-6 run that gave it a lead that never fell below 10 points.

For the second straight game, Tyler Linhardt led the Vandals in scoring, this time with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field.

The Vandals host rival Idaho State on Thursday.

Women

Idaho 77, Northern Colorado 59: Senior Olivia Nelson scored a season-high 31 points and made 11 of 15 shots to lead the Vandals (17-9, 9-6 Big Sky) over the Bears (13-14, 6-10) in Moscow, Idaho.

Sophomore Hope Hassmann added 14 points for the Vandals, who shot 48% from the field and made a season-high 9 of 17 3-pointers. They also made 20 of 24 free throws.

Idaho, which sits in third place in the conference standings, stayed a game ahead of fourth-place Weber State and three games ahead of the three teams tied at 6-9: Idaho State, Montana and EWU.

The Vandals are on the road this week at Idaho State and Weber State.