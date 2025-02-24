‘Third generation of customers is right around the corner’: Specialized repair shop C&H Foreign Auto has been in the family for decades

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

You know you’re in a family-owned business when the family dog meets you at the door.

At C&H Foreign Auto, a yellow lab named Maverick greets customers and permits a head scratch or two – more if they come bearing treats.

A tow truck hauling a classic Volvo wagon eased into the lot – proof that this is a specialized repair shop. For 48 years, C&H Foreign Auto has serviced most European and Asian makes and models.

In 2017, Maverick’s owner, Scott Cushman, bought the business from its founder – his father, Ed Cushman.

The senior Cushman launched the business in a two-bay garage on North Nevada Street in 1977.

“He thought he could do better than the dealership,” Scott said. “He specialized in Volvo, Subaru and Toyotas.”

They moved to a bigger garage on Nevada before building their current location on North Foothills in 1994. A large banner in the shop displays the C&H motto: “Today’s quality provides tomorrow’s jobs.”

“I worked here off and on in high school – washing cars, billing customers, picking up parts,” Scott said.

At 16, he knew what he wanted to do.

“I told my dad I wanted to get into the automotive industry and become a tech.”

He attended WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming, and after completing his studies, launched his career in Seattle.

“I wanted to get out of Mom and Dad’s nest,” he said.

When he returned to C&H in 2002, his father had expanded their business model. Although they still service Asian vehicles such as Mazda and Kia, their primary business has shifted to European cars.

The full-service shop offers maintenance, diagnostics and repairs for foreign autos from Acuras to Teslas.

“We diversified into more European lines like Volkswagen, BMW and Land Rover,” Scott said.

The need for servicing those cars grew post-COVID, and they found their Volvo expertise was especially in demand.

“There was a huge uptick in Volvo clientele with people migrating from California and Seattle,” he said. “We got crazy busy, but we’re finally back to our normal calendar schedule.”

Working with family often involves a few bumps in the road.

“When I worked in the shop with Dad, I couldn’t stand it,” Scott said. “But once I got up to the front counter in customer service, things kind of clicked.”

His mom, Cindy, also works in the business. The senior Cushmans are snowbirds, but when they’re in town, Cindy still works one day a week in the office.

Maintaining that family culture within the business is important to Scott.

“Finding good people who work into a cohesive team is a challenge,” he said. “But right now, I have the best team since I bought C&H.”

That team of nine employees includes his office manager who’s worked there for 28 years, and a shop foreman who’s been with the company for 25-plus years.

In its 48th year, C&H Foreign Auto enjoys a dedicated group of loyal customers.

“We have customers who’ve been with my dad since he was with the Volvo dealer in the Valley,” Scott said. “The third generation of customers is right around the corner.”

For him, the enjoyment of operating the business his father founded is twofold.

“I like helping people in our community stay safe on the roads,” he said. “And I find satisfaction watching employees grow in their careers.”

