Texas measles outbreak grows to 124 cases, possible exposure in San Marcos and San Antonio

By Emily Brindley Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — The measles outbreak that began in West Texas has now grown to well over 100 cases, with confirmed cases across Texas and New Mexico and possible exposures as far away as San Antonio and San Marcos.

From the ongoing outbreak, Texas has already reported more measles cases in 2025 than in any full year since 1992.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported on Tuesday morning that there are now 124 confirmed measles cases in Texas, with a total of 18 people hospitalized. Texas’ case number doesn’t include the nine measles cases reported in New Mexico as of Feb. 25, which health officials have said were likely connected to the West Texas outbreak.

The outbreak began in Gaines County, which is 350 miles west of Dallas on the New Mexico border. The highly contagious virus spread through a Mennonite community in Gaines County, health officials said, before jumping beyond county lines.

While the majority of confirmed cases are still in Gaines County, Texas health officials are now reporting cases across nine counties, according to Tuesday’s updated numbers.

State health officials also reported that a person from the original outbreak area traveled to San Antonio and San Marcos — about 400 miles from Gaines County — before being diagnosed with the measles but while contagious. That person’s travel, over Valentine’s Day weekend, could have led to exposure at numerous different locations, including two university campuses, two restaurants and a set of attractions near the San Antonio River Walk.

The Tuesday update from state health officials did not include any confirmed cases in Bexar or Hays counties.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world. It can linger in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left, meaning it can spread to people even when they are not in the same room as someone who is contagious.

The virus spreads mostly among people who are unvaccinated, who are very likely to catch the illness if they are exposed to it.

The two-dose regimen of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, which is recommended in childhood, is 97% effective at preventing measles infection. Vaccinated people who do catch the measles are more likely to have a mild illness, health experts say.

For a community to be protected against measles, about 95% of people must be vaccinated. In Gaines County, where the current outbreak began, state data shows a relatively high percentage of kindergarteners were not vaccinated against measles in the 2023-24 school year.

Health experts have told The Dallas Morning News that the ongoing outbreak is likely to continue growing.

After the infected person traveled on Valentine’s Day weekend, state health officials warned exposures could have occurred at the following places:

• Texas State University in San Marcos, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 14

• Twin Peaks Restaurant in San Marcos, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 14

• The University of Texas at San Antonio main campus, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15

• Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and Ripley’s Illusion Lab in San Antonio, from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15

• Mr. Crabby’s Seafood near Live Oak, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 15

• The Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 16

Health officials and experts are advising unvaccinated people to get their measles vaccine. The vaccine is advised for most people, except people who are already pregnant and some who are severely immunocompromised.

The vaccine is also advised for unvaccinated people up to 72 hours after a measles exposure.

Some local health agencies have begun offering the vaccine to residents during the ongoing outbreak. People can also contact their doctor or pharmacy to ask about vaccination.