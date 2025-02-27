Themes of LA, Hollywood apparent in music of Spokane Symphony’s ‘Masterworks 6: L.A. Stories’

From staff reports

Two guests will join the Spokane Symphony for “Masterworks 6: L.A. Stories.”

Conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg will be making her Masterworks debut with the symphony. She is currently an assistant conductor for the Spokane Symphony and the Plano Symphony Orchestra and most recently the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

Samuels-Shragg will be conducting Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op.70, B.14. Although Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” is his most popular, this is highly regarded as his most “technically perfect” piece.

Violinist Gabrielle Després will also be joining the symphony. She has a long list of awards to her name and has performed across the globe. Després has also served as concertmaster of the Juilliard Orchestra.

Després will be joining for Erich Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D major, Op.3. The symphony will also be performing Quinn Mason’s “Toast of the Town” overture.

Two performances of Masterworks 6 will be performed at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox this weekend; one Saturday night and the other a Sunday matinee. Tickets, starting at $24, can be purchased through the Fox Theater website.