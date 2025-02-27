Washinton State women end regular season with win at Pepperdine 57-49

From staff reports

Washington State’s first season in the West Coast Conference has proven to be a memorable one.

With the No. 3 seed to the conference tournament locked up, the WSU women beat Pepperdine 57-49 on Thursday in Malibu, California, the Cougars’ third consecutive win to close the regular season.

The Cougars (19-12, 14-6 WCC) have a bye on Saturday and won’t play again until the WCC quarterfinals in Las Vegas on March 9.

After trailing 12-4 early, Washington State grabbed its first lead in the second quarter and extended it to as many as 10 midway through the fourth after baskets from Eleonora Villa and Tara Wallack.

WSU controlled the game with its defense, holding the Waves (8-20, 3-16) to 29% shooting from the field and holding a 47-39 rebounding edge.

Wallack had 11 points and 10 rebounds – her fifth double-double of the season.

Dayana Mendes led WSU with 14 points, to go with five rebounds. Villa chipped in 11 points and six assists.